Michigan vs. Penn State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

No. 10 Penn State: Coming off the bye week, the Nittany Lions step into about as tough a gig as there is in the Big Ten East right now, going into the Big House to tangle with the Wolverines. Sean Clifford brings vital experience to the quarterback position, and this run defense has played well this season, an important edge it'll need this week, while Penn State has a few weapons of its own, like lead back Nick Singleton and receiver Mitchell Tinsley, to help move the chains.

No. 5 Michigan: As expected, things have gotten a little closer since the Big Ten schedule opened up, but Michigan has stayed perfect thanks to one of the nation's most efficient passers in J.J. McCarthy, and one of college football's premier rushing attacks, led by Blake Corum, who has sliced and diced defenses for a nation-leading 10 touchdowns on the ground. The winner of this one gets a huge leg-up in the East Division chase.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Kentucky
T-22. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison

