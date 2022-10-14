Michigan vs. Penn State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 7 college football: Penn State at Michigan

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

No. 10 Penn State: Coming off the bye week, the Nittany Lions step into about as tough a gig as there is in the Big Ten East right now, going into the Big House to tangle with the Wolverines. Sean Clifford brings vital experience to the quarterback position, and this run defense has played well this season, an important edge it'll need this week, while Penn State has a few weapons of its own, like lead back Nick Singleton and receiver Mitchell Tinsley, to help move the chains.

No. 5 Michigan: As expected, things have gotten a little closer since the Big Ten schedule opened up, but Michigan has stayed perfect thanks to one of the nation's most efficient passers in J.J. McCarthy, and one of college football's premier rushing attacks, led by Blake Corum, who has sliced and diced defenses for a nation-leading 10 touchdowns on the ground. The winner of this one gets a huge leg-up in the East Division chase.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

