Michigan State vs. Washington schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Michigan State vs. Washington: Need to know

Michigan State: Good returns on the Spartans' running game so far after Kenneth Walker left for the NFL. Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard lead a backfield that's good for almost 6 ypc and 7 scores so far, which is good considering Payton Thorne doesn't look great so far. MSU's secondary, one of college football's worst a year ago, gets its first real test this week.

Washington: Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix has looked confident so far in Kalen DeBoer's offense, good for almost 70 percent passing the ball and aided by a strong-looking backfield tandem that's good for 5 ypc and has scored TDs on about 10 percent of its touches. A win over the No. 11 Spartans could propel the Huskies into the top 25 rankings next week.

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

