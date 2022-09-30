Clemson vs. NC State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Skip to main content

NC State vs. Clemson college football schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming info

How to watch NC State vs. Clemson on the Week 5 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NC State vs. Clemson schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming info

Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings

Week 5 college football schedule: NC State vs. Clemson

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

No. 5 Clemson: Genuine concerns about the state of the Tiger secondary after it struggled badly against Wake's passing attack last weekend, but this front seven unit has the power and the push to control things at the line at close range. That, combined with DJ Uiagalelei's improvement throwing the ball in each game this season, bodes well for Clemson as it inches closer to College Football Playoff contention in another critical division game.

No. 10 NC State: Saturday marks the first time the Wolfpack are playing in a top 10 game and is this season's ACC opener. Devin Leary is hitting nearly 2/3rd of his passing attempts for almost 900 yards and is backed up by a defense that places 1st in the ACC with the fewest points allowed per game, is 2nd best against the run, and is the league's 3rd best against the pass.

More from College Football HQ at NC State vs. Clemson

NC State vs. Clemson football preview, prediction

Clemson vs. NC State odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College football Week 5 expert picks, predictions

Week 5 college football games you should watch

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 5

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 5 games

College football Week 5 picks, predictions against the spread

Week 5 college football odds, point spreads, betting lines

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

How to watch college football in the 2022 season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Clemson has been a fixture of the College Football Playoff rankings.
Schedules

Clemson vs. NC State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Georgia vs. Missouri schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Kansas Jayhawks college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Iowa State vs. Kansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Florida State Seminoles college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Wake Forest vs. Florida State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Ohio State vs. Rutgers schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Oklahoma State Cowboys college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor schedule, how to watch, game time, TV, streaming

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Alabama vs. Arkansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Kansas State Wildcats college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, game time, TV, streaming

By James Parks