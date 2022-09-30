Clemson vs. NC State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

NC State vs. Clemson college football schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming info
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 1
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
No. 5 Clemson: Genuine concerns about the state of the Tiger secondary after it struggled badly against Wake's passing attack last weekend, but this front seven unit has the power and the push to control things at the line at close range. That, combined with DJ Uiagalelei's improvement throwing the ball in each game this season, bodes well for Clemson as it inches closer to College Football Playoff contention in another critical division game.
No. 10 NC State: Saturday marks the first time the Wolfpack are playing in a top 10 game and is this season's ACC opener. Devin Leary is hitting nearly 2/3rd of his passing attempts for almost 900 yards and is backed up by a defense that places 1st in the ACC with the fewest points allowed per game, is 2nd best against the run, and is the league's 3rd best against the pass.
