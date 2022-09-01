Ohio State vs. Notre Dame schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Skip to main content

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Ohio State and Notre Dame kick off the 2022 college football schedule

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 3

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Streaming: fuboTV

What you need to know

Ohio State: Nothing to worry about offensively, as the reigning No. 1 scoring and total unit returns its core behind Heisman finalist quarterback CJ Stroud. But the question all offseason has been how well Jim Knowles will tighten the screws on a defense that looked lost in two losses a year ago. Expect an aggressive, defensive back-led strategy that wants to lock down deep passing lanes while mounting a more credible pass rush.

Notre Dame: This is college football's first real look at Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner, a high-profile recruit out of California, but short on experience, especially in environments like this one. He won't have lead receiver Avery Davis (injury) or lead back Kyren Williams, but does have other good targets and rusher Chris Tyree, all behind a quality offensive line. If Buchner can work the middle of OSU's defense early, this should stay close.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame odds, spread, lines

Oddsmakers don't want you to think much of the Irish coming into Columbus, naming Ohio State the 17 point favorites, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which set an over/under mark of 59 points.

College Football Power Index is also siding with the Buckeyes, who have the major 83.5 percent chance to defeat Notre Dame in the opener, according to the computer prediction model.

