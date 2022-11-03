Oklahoma vs. Baylor schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 10 college football schedule: Oklahoma vs. Baylor

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 5

Time: 2 p.m. Central

TV: ESPN+

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Point spread: Oklahoma comes into the game as narrow 3.5 point favorites to defeat Baylor, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

O/U: The book set the over/under mark at 61.5 points for the matchup.

Moneyline: Oklahoma -200, Baylor +145

FPI prediction: Baylor has the 52.5 percent chance to beat Oklahoma on Saturday, according to the Football Power Index computers that simulate games 20,000 times. OU has the 47.5 percent shot to take down the Bears at home.

What you need to know

Baylor: The defending Big 12 football champion is still technically alive in the title chase here, but has to get past a Sooner team that has somewhat recovered from a nasty mid-season three-game losing streak. There are still games against Big 12 contenders Kansas State and TCU to come and the Bears need to win this one in order for those to really have any impact on who goes to Arlington.

Oklahoma: You could be forgiven for not tuning into the Sooners after that nasty streak when its defense got carved by the likes of TCU, Kansas State, and Texas, but this team has looked better in wins over Kansas and Iowa State, moving to 5-3 on the year, but still just 2-3 in conference play. Eric Gray is fourth in the Big 12 with 99.5 rushing yards per game and has eclipsed 100 yards in five outings. He goes against a Baylor D that tops the league against the run.

According to the CFP Selection Committee

Tennessee Ohio State Georgia Clemson Michigan Alabama TCU Oregon USC LSU Ole Miss UCLA Kansas State Utah Penn State Illinois North Carolina Oklahoma State Tulane Syracuse Wake Forest NC State Oregon State Texas UCF

