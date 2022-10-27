Oklahoma vs. Iowa State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 9 college football schedule: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 29

Time: 11 a.m. Central

TV: FS1 network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: Oklahoma -1

Oklahoma ATS: 2-5

Iowa State ATS: 3-3-1

Over/under: 56

Moneyline: OU -125, ISU +100

FPI pick: Iowa State 62.2%

What you need to know

Oklahoma: Everyone has seen what OU is producing, or not producing, on defense this season, but the return of quarterback Dillon Gabriel two weeks ago certainly helped this offense along. It scored a season-high 52 points in a win over Kansas and looked more inspired in both phases of the game. If Gabriel and these skill pieces can keep the chains moving, the rest of this season could turn a lot of heads. Win out, and the Sooners are a 9-win team.

Iowa State: The Cyclones want to get the ball early and often to Xavier Hutchinson, the wide receiver who leads the Big 12 with 108.3 receiving yards per game and 9.6 receptions per outing. But this team is strongest when playing defense, which itself paces all conference teams by allowing just 15.1 points per game this season and can pressure the quarterback consistently.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

