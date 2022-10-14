Skip to main content

Oklahoma vs. Kansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas on the Week 7 college football schedule
Oklahoma Sooners college football team schedule, rankings

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 11 a.m. Central

TV: ESPN2 network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

No. 19 Kansas: Just seven points keep the Jayhawks from a perfect record coming in after a dramatic loss at home to resurgent TCU that came down to the final moments. Jalon Daniels looks to be out for the season with a shoulder injury from that game, but backup quarterback Jason Bean looked more than capable in reserve, throwing 4 TD passes. And he has a solid ground game to balance things out, led by Devin Neal, who has four of KU's 16 rushing touchdowns.

Oklahoma: No great analysis here to figure out what the problem is. Brent Venables is the premier defensive strategist in college football this generation, and now's his chance to really prove it, because this unit is a mess. OU has allowed over 300 yards rushing on average in its three Big 12 losses. And there's a question if quarterback Dillon Gabriel can play: he took that vicious hit to the head in the TCU game, and didn't play against Texas, a game in which the Sooners had 39 yards passing.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Kentucky
T-22. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison

