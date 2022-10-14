Oklahoma vs. Kansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 7 college football schedule: Oklahoma vs. Kansas

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 11 a.m. Central

TV: ESPN2 network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

No. 19 Kansas: Just seven points keep the Jayhawks from a perfect record coming in after a dramatic loss at home to resurgent TCU that came down to the final moments. Jalon Daniels looks to be out for the season with a shoulder injury from that game, but backup quarterback Jason Bean looked more than capable in reserve, throwing 4 TD passes. And he has a solid ground game to balance things out, led by Devin Neal, who has four of KU's 16 rushing touchdowns.

Oklahoma: No great analysis here to figure out what the problem is. Brent Venables is the premier defensive strategist in college football this generation, and now's his chance to really prove it, because this unit is a mess. OU has allowed over 300 yards rushing on average in its three Big 12 losses. And there's a question if quarterback Dillon Gabriel can play: he took that vicious hit to the head in the TCU game, and didn't play against Texas, a game in which the Sooners had 39 yards passing.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

