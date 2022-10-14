TCU vs. Oklahoma State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 15
Time: 2:30 p.m. Central
TV: ABC network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
No. 8 Oklahoma State: There's no issue when it comes to big games, as the Cowboys are 5-1 in their last 6 when both teams are ranked, and this team has made some statement in conference play already, including a win over Baylor, spearheaded by another strong defensive showing and a gifted pass rush off the edges, combined with improved play from quarterback Spencer Sanders in this crucial head-to-head matchup in the Big 12 chase.
No. 13 TCU: The last time this team played OSU, it was a 63-17 humiliation. Since then, the Frogs are 6-1, and have emerged as a surprise contender this season behind college football's No. 2 total offense and the nation's second-most efficient quarterback in Max Duggan, who is second behind Sanders in total yards and passing yards per game, and working from behind a line that has allowed just 7 sacks.
