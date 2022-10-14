TCU vs. Oklahoma State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Skip to main content

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 2:30 p.m. Central

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

No. 8 Oklahoma State: There's no issue when it comes to big games, as the Cowboys are 5-1 in their last 6 when both teams are ranked, and this team has made some statement in conference play already, including a win over Baylor, spearheaded by another strong defensive showing and a gifted pass rush off the edges, combined with improved play from quarterback Spencer Sanders in this crucial head-to-head matchup in the Big 12 chase.

No. 13 TCU: The last time this team played OSU, it was a 63-17 humiliation. Since then, the Frogs are 6-1, and have emerged as a surprise contender this season behind college football's No. 2 total offense and the nation's second-most efficient quarterback in Max Duggan, who is second behind Sanders in total yards and passing yards per game, and working from behind a line that has allowed just 7 sacks.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Kentucky
T-22. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison

