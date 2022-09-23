Texas A&M vs. Arkansas schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 24
Time: 7 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Texas A&M: So far this Aggies defense is as advertised, ranking 10th in college football allowing 8.7 points per game and 9th in pass defense and total production per game, and playing behind a gifted front seven unit, but quarterback play remains an issue, even after the changeover from Haynes King to Max Johnson. There's major talent at receiver and running back to be employed here, but something is still missing that keeps the unit from clicking.
Arkansas: No problems clicking for the Hogs offense, boasting a dual threat phenom with KJ Jefferson at quarterback, star running back Raheim Sanders working on the ground, and both behind a stout, veteran protection unit. Sanders has 3 straight 100-yard games and is 4th nationally with 440 yards, averaging almost 147 per game and more than 6 per attempt. Jefferson is a 71% passer with 3 rushing scores.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Kentucky
- Oklahoma State
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Utah
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Baylor
- Washington
- BYU
- Florida
- Wake Forest
- Texas
- Texas A&M
- Pittsburgh
- Miami