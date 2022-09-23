Texas A&M vs. Arkansas schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Skip to main content

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch Texas A&M and Arkansas in an SEC West clash on the Week 4 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Week 4 college football schedule: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Week 4 college football schedule: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Texas A&M: So far this Aggies defense is as advertised, ranking 10th in college football allowing 8.7 points per game and 9th in pass defense and total production per game, and playing behind a gifted front seven unit, but quarterback play remains an issue, even after the changeover from Haynes King to Max Johnson. There's major talent at receiver and running back to be employed here, but something is still missing that keeps the unit from clicking.

Arkansas: No problems clicking for the Hogs offense, boasting a dual threat phenom with KJ Jefferson at quarterback, star running back Raheim Sanders working on the ground, and both behind a stout, veteran protection unit. Sanders has 3 straight 100-yard games and is 4th nationally with 440 yards, averaging almost 147 per game and more than 6 per attempt. Jefferson is a 71% passer with 3 rushing scores.

More from College Football HQ

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M football preview, prediction

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College football Week 4 picks, predictions against the spread

ESPN computer predicts college football's best and worst teams

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 4 announced

Week 4 college football game odds, point spreads, betting lines

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 4

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial today

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Texas A&M has a chance to get into the College Football Playoff rankings conversation with a strong recruiting class.
Schedules

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks
ole miss football
Schedules

Ole Miss vs. Tulsa schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks
Mohamed Ibrahim carries the ball for Minnesota at a college football game in the Big Ten.
Schedules

Minnesota vs. Michigan State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks
notre dame college football large
Schedules

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks
brennan armstrong virginia
Schedules

College football games today: Week 4 schedule for Friday, Sept. 23

By James Parks
A traditional college football power, Tennessee has struggled to dominate the SEC rankings in recent years.
Schedules

Florida vs. Tennessee football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks
clemson football
Schedules

Clemson vs. Wake Forest schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines, a top 25 college football rankings mainstay
Schedules

Michigan vs. Maryland football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks