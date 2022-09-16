USC vs. Fresno State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 10:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

USC vs. Fresno State: Need to know

Fresno State: Once again, this offense should have the pieces in place to move the chains and put some points on the scoreboard. Jake Haener is his usual efficient and productive self, hitting on almost 75% of his throws, 87 of them already through just 2 games. Fresno dropped a last-second heart breaker to Oregon State last week, but Haener is still on point and Jordan Mims had over 100 yards and 2 scores rushing. This team can move.

USC: Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison established an instant connection in 2 games. Williams is coming off a 341 yard showing with 4 TDs at Stanford and Addison is top 3 nationally in the important receiving categories. But USC has more options than just Addison, as its receivers are good for almost 15 ypc and Travis Dye is coming off a 100-plus yard rushing effort. And the Trojans D, much maligned this offseason, has 8 takeaways so far.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

