USC vs. Fresno State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

USC vs. Fresno State football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 17
Time: 10:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
USC vs. Fresno State: Need to know
Fresno State: Once again, this offense should have the pieces in place to move the chains and put some points on the scoreboard. Jake Haener is his usual efficient and productive self, hitting on almost 75% of his throws, 87 of them already through just 2 games. Fresno dropped a last-second heart breaker to Oregon State last week, but Haener is still on point and Jordan Mims had over 100 yards and 2 scores rushing. This team can move.
USC: Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison established an instant connection in 2 games. Williams is coming off a 341 yard showing with 4 TDs at Stanford and Addison is top 3 nationally in the important receiving categories. But USC has more options than just Addison, as its receivers are good for almost 15 ypc and Travis Dye is coming off a 100-plus yard rushing effort. And the Trojans D, much maligned this offseason, has 8 takeaways so far.
fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.
