USC vs. Fresno State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

USC vs. Fresno State football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch USC vs. Fresno State on the Week 3 college football schedule
How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 10:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

USC vs. Fresno State: Need to know

Fresno State: Once again, this offense should have the pieces in place to move the chains and put some points on the scoreboard. Jake Haener is his usual efficient and productive self, hitting on almost 75% of his throws, 87 of them already through just 2 games. Fresno dropped a last-second heart breaker to Oregon State last week, but Haener is still on point and Jordan Mims had over 100 yards and 2 scores rushing. This team can move.

USC: Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison established an instant connection in 2 games. Williams is coming off a 341 yard showing with 4 TDs at Stanford and Addison is top 3 nationally in the important receiving categories. But USC has more options than just Addison, as its receivers are good for almost 15 ypc and Travis Dye is coming off a 100-plus yard rushing effort. And the Trojans D, much maligned this offseason, has 8 takeaways so far.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

