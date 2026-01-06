With the college football season winding down, it’s interesting to look at what programs are producing the most NFL talent in 2026. It’s not necessarily a reflection of a consistently winning program, but it does highlight a developmental plan that has helped players take the next step.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes under Ryan Day have consistently cranked out draft picks that immediately produce at the NFL level. This year appears to have a few more players in that category with a number of high-floor athletic prospects. Carnell Tate is the latest in a long line of top wide receivers to come out of this school. Arvell Reese headlines a group of five front seven players including Sonny Styles, Kayden McDonald, Caden Curry, and Kenyatte Jackson. Both cornerbacks Davison Igbinosum and Jermaine Mathews jr will get drafted. The offense will produce some size for teams with tight end Max Klare and tackle Austin Siereveld. It’s another deep group from the Buckeyes.

Oregon

Oregon players celebrate their win as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Besides Oregon’s obvious addition of quarterback Dante Moore to this year’s draft discussion, they’ve flooded the boards with talent in the trenches. On defense, the Ducks are sending some size on the defensive line in Matayo Uiagaleilei and A’Mauri Washington. Almost all of Oregon’s offensive line is entering the draft along with two tight ends in Kenyon Sadiq and Jamari Johnson. Emmanuel Pregnon, Isaiah World, Alex Harkey, and Iapani Laloulu will grant some NFL teams a boost in run blocking where the Ducks have thrived all year. Dillon Thieneman will provide a true cover free safety to a league that currently lacks clear role players at the position.

Indiana

The Hoosier offense under the play of Fernando Mendoza has created more than a few intriguing options for NFL teams heading into the draft. Both of Mendoza’s receivers Omar Cooper Jr and Elijah Sarratt provide possession deep threats with some differing versatility. The Indiana offensive line has thrived in recent weeks. These performances have launched the draft stock of left tackle Carter Smith. He has the size and production to earn early snaps somewhere in the league. D’Angelo Ponds is an undersized cornerback, but he showed up big time in the Rose Bowl against Alabama’s bigger receivers and should be a Day 2 pick.

Texas A&M

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) tackles South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rahsul Faison (1) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Aggies excellent recruiting over the past half decade has turned out consistent NFL talent. This is especially true for players along the front seven, and this year is no exception. Cashius Howell may go in the first round as a speedy high-motor edge rusher. Taurean York is a great box linebacker who captained an efficient defensive unit. To cap off their defensive prospects, Will Lee III will provide length and physicality as an outside cornerback in the NFL. Offensively, slot receiver KC Concepcion may hear his name called in the first round. There are also multiple draft-worthy offensive linemen from Texas A&M this year. Chase Bisontis likely go first with interior versatility entering the league.