5 Most Overrated College Football Teams In AP Top 25 Poll After Week 1

Technically, zero members of the AP Top 25 Poll lost to unranked teams in Week 1. However, Michigan's controversial victory over Western Michigan resulted in a historic drop out of the polls.

Oregon, SMU, Washington, and Houston also had to fight to survive against unranked opponents.

READ MORE: ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 1 Shakeups Across Conference

With the rankings updating for the first time since the end of August, which teams are the most overrated as the middle of September approaches?

No. 6 Oregon Ducks

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon was a 24.5-point favorite entering its home opener against Boise State. With that being said, it was the Broncos who looked more poised, building a lead at halftime. The Ducks scraped out the win with a 20-10 effort in the final two quarters.

Shortly after Boise State tied the game with a field goal, Dante Moore connected with a 62-yard touchdown to put Oregon up for good. Moore was solid in the win, completing 28/37 passes for 378 yards and 3 scores.

Maybe it was just a slow start for a team with national championship aspirations. Either way, the Ducks fell four spots in the polls. Oregon can put some of its questions to bed by taking care of business on the road against Oklahoma State.

No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Sep 5, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) before the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not that Texas Tech was necessarily bad in its 33-10 win over Abilene Christian, the Red Raiders just didn't make a big splash after an offseason of drama. They were favored by over six touchdowns, and only put three of those on the board, compared to four field goals.

READ MORE: Who Are College Football's Leading Receivers After Week 1?

The defense did hold the Wildcats to 194 yards, including 75 rushing yards on 2.6 yards per carry. Will Hammond threw for 298 yards and a touchdown, but was picked off in the second quarter.

Three red zone trips ended in field goals. Texas Tech will need to be more efficient when it travels to Oregon State this weekend. The Beavers nearly upset another team that we'll talk about later on the list.

The Red Raiders slipped one spot despite the win.

No. 17 SMU Mustangs

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) runs against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though SMU started out 1-0 with a 27-24 road victory against Florida State, it certainly wasn't a comfortable evening. The Mustangs compiled over 200 more yards than the Seminoles. They also made the most of their third-down opportunities on offense and defense.

It was clear that Rhett Lashlee's squad was playing its first game of the year. The Mustangs committed 4 turnovers, with 3 of those coming in Florida State territory. SMU was also whistled for 6 penalties.

As long as SMU holds onto the ball moving forward, this appears to be a capable squad. The Mustangs will have to improve sooner rather than later, with a trip to Louisville on the docket in two weeks.

SMU actually moved up, even though the Seminoles fought the Mustangs to the very end.

No. 19 Washington Huskies

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) reacts against the Washington State Cougars during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington opened its 2026 campaign with a 24-10 victory against rival Washington State. The Cougars were scoreless in the fourth quarter but made a run in the final frame, trimming the deficit to 10-7 and 17-10.

Either way, Washington only produced points on 2 of its first 9 drives. One of those scores was a possession where the Huskies had 1st and 10 from the Washington State 13, and ended up in 4th and 33, settling for a field goal.

Last year, the Huskies won the matchup against the Cougars in runaway fashion, securing a 59-24 road victory. Washington was favored by over three touchdowns this past weekend.

Washington's offense, which returned multiple starters, including quarterback Demond Williams Jr., will have a chance to find a rhythm against Utah State. For now, the Huskies are down two spots in the AP Poll.

The program has a relatively light September before traveling to Los Angeles to face USC on October 3.

No. 22 Houston Cougars

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) reacts with offensive lineman Anthony Boswell (52) and wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) after a play during the fourth quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston escaped its home opener with an unsettling 33-20 win over Oregon State. Despite being one of the most experienced teams in the FBS, with 12 combined starters back in the fold, the Cougars had to overcome a couple of hurdles.

After Houston built a 26-7 advantage in the third quarter, the Beavers put back-to-back touchdowns on the board to make it a one-score game. The Cougars responded with a 9-play, 75-yard scoring drive and stopped Oregon State on fourth down on the ensuing possession to root out any chance of an upset.

A 21-point favorite, 2 turnovers and 10 penalties prevented Houston from truly pulling away. Even still, the Cougars compiled 533 total yards and allowed just 25 rushing yards on 1.04 yards per attempt.

Houston should be able to tune up its passing defense when the program hosts Southern on Saturday night. The Cougars moved up a spot with the win, but need to gel quickly with a trip to Texas Tech coming up on Friday, September 18.

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