ACC chief reacts to Clemson, Florida State lawsuits
Florida State and Clemson remain the subject of speculation around college football realignment after the schools took the ACC to court, but commissioner Jim Phillips has made his views clear.
"The fact is that every member of this conference willingly signed the grant of rights," Phillips said at the start of ACC media days. "The ACC, and our collective membership, deserves better."
Phillips added: "We will fight to protect the ACC and our members for as long as it takes. We are confident in this league and that it will remain a premier league in college athletics for the long future."
Phillips believes the ACC has handled the issue well so far.
"We've had six months of disruption and I think we've handled it incredibly well," he said.
"I think it's important for me to lead our group in particular, and not only our staff but our schools, to compartmentalize the legal piece of what's happening and not let it distract us or take us away from what we're all trying to do, which is provide great experiences for our student-athletes, teams, and coaches. Put the focus back on the field and the areas of competition."
Current litigation involving the ACC, Florida State, and Clemson involves the conference's grant of rights agreement that was agreed to in 2013 and that runs through 2036.
Although there is an option that requires a decision by early next year for 2027 through '36.
The agreement pays ACC schools nearly $40 million per year, in addition to the estimated $13 million for the latest agreement around the College Football Playoff.
But with the change in the national marketplace following major expansions by the SEC and Big Ten, many ACC members have expressed concern that they have fallen behind their competitors.
And though it's expected that Clemson and Florida State will eventually try to leave the ACC, it doesn't appear they will seek an exit after this season.
With an Aug. 15 deadline approaching by which schools that intend to leave must inform the ACC of their intention, reports indicate neither of those members will do so.
That means we could see an attempted exit after the 2025 football season. Until then, the ACC is sticking together.
"This has been a league that started way before me 71 years ago and will be a league that will be around a long time after I depart," Phillips said.
"This league deserves us to take on this really serious issue and to handle it appropriately. This conference is bigger than any one school or schools."
More from College Football HQ On SI
Clemson, FSU decide on ACC future at deadline: report
ACC football power rankings as 2024 media days begin
Big 12 in play for Florida State, Clemson?
UNC, Virginia to SEC more likely amid realignment rumors
Seminoles 'not a conversation' for SEC
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams