The college football coaching carousel is starting to spin, but one job stands out from the rest when it comes to the current openings. This could all change if notable programs like Michigan and Clemson change course.

For now, Florida State remains the top available college football job after the team cut ties with Mike Norvell. As candidates continue to withdraw their name from consideration, a surprising name is emerging as a potential option for the Seminoles.

On3's Pete Nakos reported that former LSU head coach Brian Kelly is a "key name" in Florida State's coaching search. Kelly has also been linked to the Maryland vacancy.

"Sources have said that former Notre Dame and LSU head coach Brian Kelly remains a key name to know in the Seminoles’ search," Nakos wrote on Nov. 19. "Kelly is also involved in the Maryland search. Despite Kelly not working out in Baton Rouge, he is 297-109-2 as a head coach and brought Notre Dame to a national championship game.

"Kelly had two College Football Playoff appearances and three top-five finishes at Notre Dame. He went 34-6 at Cincinnati and won two Div. II national titles at Grand Valley State. Although he didn’t reach the CFP at LSU, Kelly has a track record of winning throughout his career."

Should Florida State Hire Brian Kelly as the Next FSU Head Coach?

Sep 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly talks to Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Kelly does not lack for experience, and the veteran head coach may be receiving a bit of a boost amid Lane Kiffin's debut at LSU. The big question is whether Kelly can thrive in the new NIL era.

On paper, it appears Florida State could land a more appealing candidate. Yet, Dukes' Manny Diaz and Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz are the latest college football coaches to make it clear that they are not interested in the Florida State job.

Kelly was on a 10-year, $100 million contract prior to being abruptly fired by LSU in Oct. 2025.

College Football Rumors: Duke's Manny Diaz and Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz Among Coaches to Pass on Florida State Job

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts on the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The presence of NIL combined with the transfer portal is making it more challenging for Florida State to poach a top coach. Diaz and Drinkwitz clearly believe they have a path to the College Football Playoff with their current teams, especially as the 24-team postseason expansion begins in 2027.

Both veteran head coaches are opting against taking on a major rebuild at Florida State. There are also serious questions about Florida State's NIL resources.

It is worth noting that the ACC does not feature the gauntlet of top teams like some of the other power conferences. Outside of Miami, there is no longer a perennial title contender in the ACC.

If Florida State is able to prove that the program has viable NIL resources, the turnaround could be quick for the Noles after making the right hire.

Georgia DC Glenn Schumann Emerges as New Favorite to be Florida State's Next Coach

Georgia Defensive Glenn Schumann looks on during warm ups before the start of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who is the right person for the job with the candidate pool seemingly decreasing each day? Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann may be emerging as the new favorite to land the Florida State job.

"Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has emerged as a serious contender and the top name to know for the job, sources have told On3, but the search is still in its early stages," Nakos noted.

"Schumann has ties to new athletic director Jeff Purinton from their time together at Alabama, and Schumann has been with Kirby Smart every step of the way at Georgia."