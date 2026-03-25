Ranking College Football’s Best Returning Centers for 2026 Season

The center position in college football has undergone a mental and physical evolution. As defensive fronts become more exotic with late-shifting pressures and simulated pressures, the man over the ball has become the de facto pilot of the entire offensive operation.

For the 2026 season, the returning class is bolstered by an unusual amount of veteran experience, as several of the country's top performers opted to return for their senior campaigns.

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From Rimington finalists to versatile guards who will convert to the middle, these players represent the elite at the center position.

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Honorable Mentions

Dominick Giudice, Missouri Tigers

23-year-old graduate student in 2026; 6'4", 312 lbs.

A transfer from Michigan, originally from Freehold, New Jersey, Giudice provides Missouri with a luxury few teams possess: a secondary center with five career Big Ten starts at the pivot.

Last season, he allowed just two sacks across nearly 300 pass-blocking opportunities while splitting time between guard and center.

Braelin Moore, LSU Tigers

22-year-old senior in 2026; 6'2", 300 lbs.

A physical mauler who moved from Virginia Tech to the SEC, Moore is a versatile interior blocker.

He earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors last season and was statistically one of the top interior pass protectors in the conference among regular starters at the pivot.

Carson Hinzman, Ohio State Buckeyes

21-year-old senior in 2026; 6'5", 300 lbs.

Hinzman enters 2026 with 35 career starts and a national title ring. Hailing from Spring Valley, Wisconsin, he graduated in April 2025 and returns for a final season.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) takes a snap from offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75). | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, he played 841 offensive snaps at center and surrendered just one sack, helping the Buckeyes rank 10th nationally in fewest sacks allowed per game (1.0).

Ranking the Top 10 Returning College Football Centers for 2026

10. Joshua Bates, SMU Mustangs

21-year-old redshirt junior in 2026; 6'3", 311 lbs.

Bates arrived in Dallas after making two starts at center for Oklahoma in 2024. A four-star recruit from Durango, Colorado, he transformed the Mustangs' interior pocket in 2025.

Bates did not surrender a sack across 529 pass-blocking opportunities last season, anchoring an offensive line that ranked 29th nationally in total sacks allowed and fifth in the ACC.

9. Brady Small, Army Black Knights

21-year-old senior in 2026; 6'0", 300 lbs.

Small is a foundational piece of the Black Knights' identity, entering his fourth year as the starter. He has consistently been one of the nation's premier run-blockers over the last two campaigns.

Army Black Knights offensive lineman Brady Small (51) warms up during the first half against the North Texas Mean Green. | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The 6-foot protector did not allow a sack or a hit during the 2025 regular season, though it came on a limited 185 pass-blocking snaps due to Army's run-heavy offensive philosophy.

8. Anthony Boswell, Houston Cougars

19-year-old junior in 2026; 6'2", 301 lbs.

Commonly referred to as Bronco, Boswell was a recruitment home run for Willie Fritz. A Freshman All-American at Toledo, originally from Fort Bend County, Texas, he moves to the Big 12 after a phenomenal 2025.

Last season, he didn't surrender a single sack across 448 pass-blocking snaps and finished as one of the top three most efficient run-blocking centers in the FBS.

7. Drew Bobo, Georgia Bulldogs

22-year-old senior in 2026; 6'5", 305 lbs.

Bobo stepped into the starting role last season and provided the most consistent line play in Athens. The son of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, Drew has a coaching-level understanding of protections.

Before a foot injury in the regular-season finale sidelined him, he yielded zero sacks and zero hits across 376 pass-blocking snaps, while establishing himself as a top-15 Power Four run blocker.

6. Coleton Price, Kentucky Wildcats

22-year-old senior in 2026; 6'3", 318 lbs.

Price is a battle-hardened transfer who arrived in Lexington after 31 consecutive starts at Baylor. He is statistically one of the most efficient interior push-blockers in the country, maintaining a high positive-grade rate on run plays.

Price surrendered just one sack on 526 pass attempts in 2025 while anchoring the middle of the Big Blue Wall.

5. Bruce Mitchell, BYU Cougars

22-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'4", 305 lbs.

Hailing from Kamas, Utah, Mitchell’s rise to prominence is rooted in his remarkable transition from the defensive line to the pivot in 2024. By the 2025 campaign, he had emerged as one of the most dominant interior forces in the Big 12.

Mitchell was statistically the elite run-blocker among all returning Power Four centers last fall, utilizing his defensive pedigree to bring a rare brand of physicality to the offensive side of the ball. He is part of the reason why BYU is slotted at No. 11 in my way-too-early 2026 college football rankings.

4. Sheridan Wilson, Texas Tech Red Raiders

22-year-old senior in 2026; 6'5", 300 lbs.

Wilson was arguably the premier pass-protecting center in the sport in 2025. He allowed only four pressures across 505 pass-blocking opportunities, making him one of only two Power Four centers to allow four or fewer pressures with zero sacks.

He heads into his senior season with no sacks allowed over 1,087 career offensive snaps.

3. Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, Oregon Ducks

21-year-old senior in 2026; 6'2", 330 lbs.

The only returning finalist for the 2025 Rimington Award, Laloulu has made 27 consecutive starts. Last season, he ranked as a premier Big Ten pass protector. In 333 pass-blocking opportunities, he surrendered just one sack and six total pressures, anchoring an Oregon unit that allowed the fifth-fewest sacks in the nation.

2. Justin Evans, Nebraska Cornhuskers

22-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'1", 300 lbs.

Evans represents the gold standard of center play. After moving from left guard to center, he was one of the most valuable Power Four centers in 2025.

Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Donovan Raiola talks with offensive lineman Justin Evans (51) during the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The redshirt senior allowed just one combined sack and hit across 443 pass-blocking snaps and finished the season ranked among the top 15 run-blocking interior linemen in the country.

1. Kade Pieper, Iowa Hawkeyes

21-year-old redshirt junior in 2026; 6'4", 300 lbs.

Pieper moves to center to replace Logan Jones after an All-American season at guard. He has been statistically elite over the last two years, maintaining the highest positive run-blocking rate among all returning interior linemen.

Last season, he surrendered zero sacks and was arguably the most efficient overall blocker in the Power Four, making him the clear favorite for the 2026 Rimington Trophy.