Shedeur Sanders reacts to first round snub in 2025 NFL Draft
Shedeur Sanders tops most rankings for the best player available as the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft gets underway after the Colorado quarterback was notably undrafted on the first night.
Projected as the highest-rated quarterback after top overall pick Cam Ward, the Buffaloes star watched 32 picks go by without hearing his name called.
“We didn’t expect this of course, but I feel like with God, anything is possible, everything is possible,” Sanders said on his brother’s YouTube channel.
“I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All this is of course fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance we all know this shouldn’t have happened. We’re onto bigger and better things. Tomorrow is the day. We’re going to be happy regardless.”
Video taken from Sanders’ draft camp showed Colorado coach, and the player’s father, Deion Sanders visibly shaking his head after the Saints picked Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks.
Several mock drafts had projected Sanders could wind up in New Orleans, and it was reported that he had a good relationship with the franchise during his pre-draft process.
It was a process occasionally marked by the odd anonymous source taking issue with Sanders, either in how he presented himself to them, or in how he handled himself on the field.
“The worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life,” an anonymous NFL assistant said.
They added: “He’s so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates... But the biggest thing is, he’s not that good.”
“Arrogant” and “brash” were the two words apparently used to describe the Colorado quarterback during the interview process, claims that got some serious traction in recent weeks.
That could have been a genuine observation from someone in an NFL organization, or it could have been a ploy to create negative talk around the player in the hopes he’ll fall in the draft order.
If so, that plan appears to have worked, as Sanders remains on the big board as Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft begins on Friday night.
--