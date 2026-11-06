Who Are College Football's Leading Receivers After Week 9?

A trio of wide receivers has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark with the 2026 college football regular season beginning to wind down.

Once again, it's Oregon State true freshman Jesse Legree pacing the country, but he'll have to keep producing to hold onto the No. 1 spot.

Who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 9?

1. Jesse Legree, Oregon State

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Jesse Legree (12) runs for a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams in the first half at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 8 Games, 53 catches, 1,110 yards, 14 TDs

Legree's streak of seven 100+ yard performances to begin his career was finally snapped in Oregon State's 38-22 loss to Fresno State. He finished with 7 catches for 70 yards, with none going longer than 23 yards.

2. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Season Stats: 8 Games, 62 catches, 1,067 yards, 13 TDs

Without his starting quarterback, Smith still delivered in Ohio State's upset loss to USC. He caught 10 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, but his chances of overtaking Legree might take a dive without Julian Sayin.

3. Malachi Toney, Miami

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) with fans after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 8 Games, 73 catches, 1,027 yards, 13 TDs

Toney didn't eclipse 100+ yards against North Carolina, finishing with 7 catches for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, he made plenty of big plays. Toney's touchdown in the fourth quarter gave the Hurricanes enough breathing room to get out of Chapel Hill.

With that being said, Toney suffered a serious ankle injury in practice, which forced him to undergo surgery. He's expected to miss the remainder of the regular season as a result.

4. Umari Hatcher, Syracuse

Season Stats: 8 Games, 60 catches, 952 yards, 8 TDs

Hatcher was bound to come back down to Earth at some point. After four straight 100+ yard outings, he recorded 6 receptions for 65 yards in Syracuse's upset of SMU.

5. Easton Messer, Florida Atlantic

Oct 17, 2026; West Point, New York, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Easton Messer (8) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 8 Games, 74 catches, 898 yards, 9 TDs

Messer is in the middle of an insane stretch. Despite a 48-41 loss to North Texas, Messer hauled in 16 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns, a new season high.

6. Charlie Becker, Indiana

Season Stats: 9 Games, 50 catches, 875 yards, 9 TDs

Becker bounced back in Indiana's tight victory against Minnesota. He caught 8 passes for 149 yards, and delivered the game-winning score in overtime.

7. Isaiah Myers, Missouri State

Missouri State's Isaiah Myers against Sam Houston inside Plaster Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 27. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 7 Games, 41 catches, 873 yards, 8 TDs

Myers had the week off, dipping slightly in the rankings as a result. Missouri State and Myers face FIU this weekend.

8. Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest

Season Stats: 7 Games, 57 catches, 856 yards, 5 TDs

After healing up over the BYE week, Hernandez looked refreshed in Wake Forest's 51-7 victory against Virginia. He finished the blowout with 8 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown.

9. Reed Harris, Arizona State

Oct 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Reed Harris (3) celebrates a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 8 Games, 48 catches, 804 yards, 8 TDs

Harris was nowhere to be seen in Arizona State's loss to BYU, catching a single pass for 4 yards.

10. Gavin Freeman, Baylor

Season Stats: 8 Games, 63 catches, 792 yards, 3 TDs

Freeman has recorded 100+ yards in three of his last four games. He put up 5 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown against a UCF team that had just upset BYU.