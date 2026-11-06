Who Are College Football's Leading Receivers After Week 9?
A trio of wide receivers has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark with the 2026 college football regular season beginning to wind down.
Once again, it's Oregon State true freshman Jesse Legree pacing the country, but he'll have to keep producing to hold onto the No. 1 spot.
Who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 9?
1. Jesse Legree, Oregon State
Season Stats: 8 Games, 53 catches, 1,110 yards, 14 TDs
Legree's streak of seven 100+ yard performances to begin his career was finally snapped in Oregon State's 38-22 loss to Fresno State. He finished with 7 catches for 70 yards, with none going longer than 23 yards.
2. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Season Stats: 8 Games, 62 catches, 1,067 yards, 13 TDs
Without his starting quarterback, Smith still delivered in Ohio State's upset loss to USC. He caught 10 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, but his chances of overtaking Legree might take a dive without Julian Sayin.
3. Malachi Toney, Miami
Season Stats: 8 Games, 73 catches, 1,027 yards, 13 TDs
Toney didn't eclipse 100+ yards against North Carolina, finishing with 7 catches for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, he made plenty of big plays. Toney's touchdown in the fourth quarter gave the Hurricanes enough breathing room to get out of Chapel Hill.
With that being said, Toney suffered a serious ankle injury in practice, which forced him to undergo surgery. He's expected to miss the remainder of the regular season as a result.
4. Umari Hatcher, Syracuse
Season Stats: 8 Games, 60 catches, 952 yards, 8 TDs
Hatcher was bound to come back down to Earth at some point. After four straight 100+ yard outings, he recorded 6 receptions for 65 yards in Syracuse's upset of SMU.
5. Easton Messer, Florida Atlantic
Season Stats: 8 Games, 74 catches, 898 yards, 9 TDs
Messer is in the middle of an insane stretch. Despite a 48-41 loss to North Texas, Messer hauled in 16 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns, a new season high.
6. Charlie Becker, Indiana
Season Stats: 9 Games, 50 catches, 875 yards, 9 TDs
Becker bounced back in Indiana's tight victory against Minnesota. He caught 8 passes for 149 yards, and delivered the game-winning score in overtime.
7. Isaiah Myers, Missouri State
Season Stats: 7 Games, 41 catches, 873 yards, 8 TDs
Myers had the week off, dipping slightly in the rankings as a result. Missouri State and Myers face FIU this weekend.
8. Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest
Season Stats: 7 Games, 57 catches, 856 yards, 5 TDs
After healing up over the BYE week, Hernandez looked refreshed in Wake Forest's 51-7 victory against Virginia. He finished the blowout with 8 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown.
9. Reed Harris, Arizona State
Season Stats: 8 Games, 48 catches, 804 yards, 8 TDs
Harris was nowhere to be seen in Arizona State's loss to BYU, catching a single pass for 4 yards.
10. Gavin Freeman, Baylor
Season Stats: 8 Games, 63 catches, 792 yards, 3 TDs
Freeman has recorded 100+ yards in three of his last four games. He put up 5 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown against a UCF team that had just upset BYU.