USC tight end Walker Lyons adds major apparel NIL partnership
As a sophomore this season, USC tight end Walker Lyons as emerged as one of quarterback Jayden Maiava's favorite targets for the 4-1 Trojans. Now, the 6'4" 245 lb. pass-catcher and blocker has added a new NIL partnership with a major apparel brand.
Lyons - who has hauled in 10 catches for two touchdowns so far this year - has signed a partnership with Southern California-based active lifestyle brand TravisMathew as the latest addition to a growing roster of brand ambassadors.
“I’m excited to officially join the TravisMathew team,” Lyons said. “Their apparel and brand align
naturally with my lifestyle and style, and I look forward to wearing the gear and working with the team.”
Lyons joins TravisMathew’s athlete lineup that includes Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, PGA Tour Champion Akshay Bhatia, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, former NFL player Reggie Bush and former professional soccer player Kealia Watt, among others.
To kick off the partnership, Lyons visited the TravisMathew headquarters in Huntington Beach, CA to meet the team and model in a photoshoot for a variety of apparel including USC products from the brand's newly launched Collegiate Collection.
Represented by Range Sports, Lyons' NIL portfolio includes the likes of Brooks Running and the House of Victory collective. Lyons' younger brother - Ryder - is a five-star quarterback recruit and reigning Gatorade California Football Player of the Year, who has committed to BYU.
“Walker is a great addition to Team TravisMathew as we continue to grow in the collegiate athletics space,” added Leif Sunderland, Chief Marketing Officer of TravisMathew. “NIL has opened up a powerful avenue to connect with the next generation of athletes and fans. Partnerships like this not only help us build authentic relationships with a younger audience but also allow us to share the brand in ways that feel relevant and meaningful to them. We’re excited to have Walker on the team and to continue showcasing the brand’s Collegiate Collection to college football and sports fans.”
TravisMathew continues to innovate in the NIL space, previously sponsoring top football recruit Jake Kruel’s commitment to Oklahoma. The brand also previously supported the USC Men’s Volleyball team with products from its USC collection earlier this year, marking the first college team to work with TravisMathew.
Lyons and the Trojans next host Michigan in Los Angeles on Oct. 11 at 7:30PM ET on NBC.
