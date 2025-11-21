David Pollack predicts final score, winner of Louisville-SMU game
The meeting between Louisville and SMU at Gerald J. Ford Stadium has become one of the most intriguing matchups of the weekend. Both teams enter at 7-3, though they arrive by very different routes. Louisville is fighting to halt a two-game losing streak and regain rhythm on offense, while SMU looks to extend its dominant November run under head coach Rhett Lashlee.
The Cardinals are dealing with key injuries that could alter their offensive approach. Running backs Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown are both out, while quarterback Miller Moss is listed as questionable.
That leaves Jeff Brohm’s team potentially relying on backup Duke Watson and a passing attack that’s struggled to create consistent explosive plays. Louisville’s defense remains one of the strongest in the ACC, ranking 16th nationally in total defense, but it has carried too much of the load in recent weeks.
SMU has used tempo and balance to maintain pace in the American Athletic Conference. Quarterback Kevin Jennings ranks among the top 10 nationally in passing yards and leads an offense averaging more than 32 points per game.
The Mustangs are 13-1 in November under Lashlee and boast one of the best red zone defenses in the FBS, allowing opponents to score on only 65.8% of trips. That resilience could decide a game expected to hinge on turnovers and late execution.
David Pollack Explains Why He Picked SMU Over Louisville
On his See Ball Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack called the matchup close but ultimately leaned toward SMU. “I think this is a close game,” Pollack said. “It’s a good game, but there’s one reason why I’m picking SMU. SMU continues to do what they did last year. You can take out the fluke of the guys they had. I think it’s the system. They do a great job of stopping the run. It’s what they do.”
Pollack said that Louisville’s injury situation and Miller Moss’s inconsistency pushed his decision. “That means the game’s on Miller Moss. When games are on Moss, it’s an experience, bro. It can be really fun and really good. But the downfield passing attack is not great,” Pollack said.
“Clemson doesn’t have a great secondary, and there were chances (for Miller) to take advantage (in that game). The running game I like, but the vertical passing game (with Miller) is missing.”
He praised Jennings for growth and composure in SMU’s offense. “Jennings doesn’t make as many backyard plays,” Pollack said. “He gets the ball out and knows where to go with it. Moss makes that one mistake, that one turnover, puts them in a bad spot, and Jennings and company take care of business. They’re solid across the board.”
Pollack predicted a 28-27 SMU win, highlighting the Mustangs’ defense and discipline as key factors. Louisville will face SMU on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN2 from Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.