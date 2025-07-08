EA Sports ranks college football's top offenses in 2025
College Football 26 is already available to play for gamers who got the Deluxe Edition and will hit the shelves for everyone else in a few days, and EA Sports has used the occasion to reveal its own top 25 team rankings in a number of areas.
We already got a look at how EA Sports ranks college football’s top defenses based on OVR, so now let’s get a preview of how it rates the best offenses in the country.
10. Miami
Miami’s rating: 89
The acquisition of former Georgia starter Carson Beck at quarterback is potentially a major boost for the Hurricanes’ offense. Provided he can overcome not only some inconsistent play from last year, but an elbow surgery he had after an injury.
But while Beck is working behind one of college football’s more experienced offensive lines, he’s also breaking in a new cadre of receivers after Miami lost its top half-dozen contributors at the position this offseason.
9. Florida
Florida’s rating: 89
DJ Lagway could be the SEC’s best returning quarterback, although South Carolina fans would argue it’s LaNorris Sellers. Either way, Lagway is a highly-promising dual threat who made early strides in Year 1 and who will take full command of the offense this fall.
In his corner are four returning offensive linemen from a unit that was top 40 nationally in sacks allowed and a rotation of gifted skill players at wide receiver and running back to balance this offense out.
8. Notre Dame
Notre Dame’s rating: 89
A vote of confidence in the Fighting Irish offense despite the loss of quarterback Riley Leonard to the NFL, and then his heir apparent after Steve Angeli transferred to Syracuse after spring practice.
That likely leaves CJ Carr as the Golden Domers’ option at QB1, but he’ll have help in one of the nation’s top backfields with both Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price returning behind center and another solid group of blockers, although tackle Charles Jagusah is a question mark after an offseason injury.
7. Alabama
Alabama’s rating: 89
Ryan Williams spearheads a group of talented wide receivers while Jam Miller leads a backfield that, despite losing Justice Haynes to the portal this offseason, will carry a bigger load in this offense working behind one of college football’s top line rotations.
But the big question for Kalen DeBoer and coordinator Ryan Grubb remains the quarterback position. Jalen Milroe and his dual-threat theatrics are gone, paving the way likely for former five-star prospect Ty Simpson, but the jury’s still out on any of these options.
6. LSU
LSU’s rating: 89
Garrett Nussmeier is back in the saddle after leading one of college football’s most productive and consistent passing attacks, one that ranked in the top 10 nationally, last season, but he’ll have a new-look receiver room after LSU went shopping in the portal.
But the Tigers’ superb offensive line lost both its tackles and will undergo other turnover on the interior of the formation, hoping it will be the answer to rejuvenate a rushing attack that mustered just 116 yards per game last season.
5. Clemson
Clemson’s rating: 89
Cade Klubnik was responsible for 43 total touchdowns last season as he led a Tiger offense that ranked top 20 in total output and scoring, a major turnaround for the unit and for the former five-star recruit.
He also gets one of the nation’s more promising receiving corps back, with Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco, and T.J. Moore a solid trio to build around, all working behind another expert line that brings back four starting blockers, but there’s an opening at RB1 after Phil Mafah’s departure.
4. Arizona State
Arizona State’s rating: 91
The loss of star running back Cam Skattebo hasn’t left too much of a dent in the reigning Big 12 champion Sun Devils’ offensive outlook this season, according to EA Sports’ rankings.
Sam Leavitt returns at quarterback following a Big 12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year performance, in tandem with thousand-yard receiver Jordyn Tyson, All-Big 12 tight end Chamon Metayer, and four starting linemen back to make another run.
3. Ohio State
Ohio State’s rating: 91
Jeremiah Smith being on your roster is just about the best advantage any team can have on offense after he emerged as college football’s most athletic target during a historic freshman campaign that helped the Buckeyes to a national championship last season.
He and Carnell Tate lead arguably the nation’s top receiving corps, alongside Purdue transfer tight end Max Klare, but there is rotation along the outside of OSU’s line and the quarterback position is a big open question as Julian Sayin likely takes the reins.
2. Penn State
Penn State’s rating: 91
If continuity is a major ingredient to a College Football Playoff run, then the Nittany Lions are poised to strike this year, with their starting quarterback and two star rushers returning to one of the nation’s most proven and experienced backfields.
Drew Allar hit almost 74 percent of his throws a year ago while thousand-yard backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton look to repeat their success, but Penn State still needs to get a lot more from its receivers, where transfers like Kyron Hudson and Devonte Ross could prove more than helpful.
1. Texas
Texas’ rating: 91
Arch Madness is getting all the headlines, with the latest Manning set to prove himself and that No. 1 overall ranking as a recruit, and he’ll have plenty of help from receivers like DeAndre Moore and Ryan Wingo, in addition to an intriguing prospect in Stanford transfer Emmett Mosley, who had 525 yards and 6 TDs last year in a lousy offense.
And while the Longhorns bring back some star power in the backfield in the form of Quintrevion Wisner, who posted over 1,000 yards a year ago, they have to replace four blockers on their line.
EA Sports’ top 25 college football offense rankings
1. Texas | 91
2. Penn State | 91
3. Ohio State | 91
4. Arizona State | 91
5. Clemson | 89
6. LSU | 89
7. Alabama | 89
8. Notre Dame | 89
9. Florida | 89
10. Miami | 89
11. Indiana | 89
12. Texas A&M | 89
13. Georgia | 87
14. Oklahoma | 87
15. SMU | 87
16. BYU | 87
17. Baylor | 87
18. Texas Tech | 87
19. Oregon | 85
20. Ole Miss | 85
21. USC | 85
22. Boise State | 85
23. Iowa State | 85
24. Nebraska | 85
25. South Carolina | 85
