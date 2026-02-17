26-TD QB Adds 17th Power Four Offer This Year As Recruitment Battle Begins

The rat race on the recruiting trail never ends or has time to sleep.

For all the excitement that December's Early Signing Period and February's National Signing Period delivered, it's already time to flip the page. The 2027 cycle has arrived, meaning there's no time to rest.

MORE: Two ACC Teams Among College Football Programs Emerging for 42-TD QB

Recruiting is quickly heating up despite a frigid winter. The crop of rising seniors at the quarterback position has plenty of potential, and college football programs are starting to realize that talent.

Three-star signal-caller Davin Davidson has burst onto the scene in recent weeks. He opened eyes with his performance at The Opening and the Elite 11 Regional in Miami last month.

State Champion, 6-Foot-6 QB Continues Recruiting Rise

quarterback Davin Davidson passes the ball during 7-on-7 drills. Cardinal Mooney High football players participate in the school's summer strength and conditioning camp Monday, July 22, 2024. The Cougars won the FHSAA Class 1S state championship last year, defeating Trinity Catholic. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Davidson's stock is beginning to explode after he led Cardinal Mooney High School to a state championship in his first season as a starter. He's earned nearly 20 scholarships from P4 programs since the beginning of the year.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish became the latest team to join Davidson's offer sheet on Monday. He already holds interest from schools such as Georgia, Miami, Florida, Auburn, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Florida State.

Davidson will have some tough decisions to make leading up to the summer as he tries to figure out his official visit destinations. The Gators are keeping a close eye on him, as Davidson was in Gainesville for a junior day visit in January.

MORE: College Football Program Reportedly Spending $23 Million to Join New FBS Conference

Last fall, Davidson completed 137/212 passes for 2,360 yards with 23 touchdowns to 6 interceptions while rushing 18 times for 81 yards and 3 more scores. He threw for 200+ yards in five of his 15 appearances, including a season-high 15/17 passing for 270 yards with 1 touchdown to 0 interceptions in a 48-0 victory against Tarpon Springs High School on October 24.

During Cardinal Mooney's five playoff games, Davidson tossed 7 touchdowns to 2 interceptions. In the state title victory against The Bolles Schools, he connected on 13/15 passes for 168 yards and 2 scores.

Davidson has a massive frame and a big arm. The sky is the limit if he continues to develop.

The 6-foot-6.5, 215-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 444 overall prospect, the No. 31 QB, and the No. 48 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Read more on College Football HQ

• 32-Touchdown QB Announces Commitment to Unexpected College Football Program



• Nation’s No. 3 QB Receives Multiple Notable Power Four Offers After 48-TD Season



• 44-touchdown QB Flips to College Football Playoff Program



• All-Conference College Football QB Denied 7th Season of Eligibility