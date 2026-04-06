No. 4 College Football WR Recruit Announces SEC-Heavy Top 11 Schools

Four-star IMG Academy (Fla.) wide receiver Eric McFarland is getting considerable interest from several programs after re-classifying to the 2027 class, and now he’s narrowing his interest to almost a dozen schools with a particular focus on SEC programs.

McFarland recently revealed the 11 college football teams he is currently considering as he approaches his final commitment decision, and that list includes a full half of the SEC.

Blue blood SEC programs out in front

Texas A&M and Georgia are the biggest schools in the deepest conference in college football who are serious contenders for McFarland.

Mike Elko and the Aggies moved into the No. 1 position nationally in the 2027 recruiting class after the commitment of No. 2 edge rusher Zyron Forstall, one of many blue chip defensive prospects.

Georgia is sixth in the country, and while it has No. 89 wideout Aden Starling onside, is yet to bring on a wide receiver of McFarland’s caliber.

Texas is among those schools McFarland is considering, and while it has the pledge of No. 2 wide receiver Easton Royal, he is currently being pursued by other programs looking to flip him.

McFarland is also taking a look at Tennessee , which recently made a splash at wide receiver after securing the commitment of No. 8 target Kesean Bowman from outside Nashville.

Lane Kiffin is involved

LSU is said to be interested in McFarland , and the interest is mutual as the wideout listed the program among his final 11.

Although it ranks outside the top 50 in the current recruiting cycle, LSU boasts two promising commitments in No. 4 edge rusher Jaiden Bryant and No. 7 quarterback Peyton Houston.

Other first-year coaches in the mix

Jon Sumrall, Alex Golesh, and Will Stein are among those head coaches getting their first start in the SEC, and all of them are in the picture for McFarland ahead of his commitment.

Sumrall at Florida , Golesh at Auburn , and Stein at Kentucky are among the finalists for the wide receiver as he prepares his 2027 decision.

The non-SEC schools in the equation

First among those programs is Ohio State , currently the third ranked consensus recruiting class in this cycle with nine commitments, including No. 3 ranked target Jamier Brown.

College Football Playoff runner-up Miami is also among the contenders, and has made an impact at wide receiver after earning the pledge of No. 6 wideout Nick Lennear.

UNLV sits inside the top 50 nationally in the 2027 recruiting cycle, thanks in part to the commitment of No. 59 quarterback Luke Farrell, and head coach Dan Mullen is in the picture for McFarland, too.

How McFarland rates as a recruit

McFarland has long been considered one of the most promising wide receivers in high school.

The consensus four star prospect is currently listed as the No. 4 wide receiver in the nation and the third ranked player in Florida, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average places him as the No. 22 ranked overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting class at any position.

What the experts think

While the wide receiver is definitely keeping his options open, one school appears to stick out.

Texas A&M is one of those SEC programs that might be running away with McFarland, taking over for Ohio State, the previous favorite according to the experts.

Now, the Aggies currently rank well ahead of every other contender with a 91.8 percent chance to earn McFarland’s commitment, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

When will he decide?

McFarland previously said he is likely to announce his commitment later in the summer.

“I want to get the ball, move around, and make plays,” he said in February.

He added: “I want to go somewhere where they put me in a position to make plays. Family is big for me, too. I want it to feel like family.”

Now it’s up to some of the biggest names in college football to prove to one of the best wide receivers in the class that they can fit the bill.

(Rivals)