Carson Beck sends heartfelt message to Georgia fans
Carson Beck caused arguably the biggest surprise in the college football transfer portal when the veteran quarterback jumped ship for Miami.
Beck has helped lead the Hurricanes to a 4-0 record and a No. 3 ranking in the latest AP top 25 poll, but none of that was his plan, according to his own recent comments.
A month into the season, Beck took time out to send a message of thanks to his former school, where he spent five seasons and two as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.
“Obviously, the way that everything ended was very abrupt. I wasn’t able to give my thanks, give my appreciation,” Beck said in a message to Georgia.
“Obviously, I’m super thankful and appreciative for my five years there. I mean, that’s almost a quarter, like 20 percent of my life, right? I mean, man, I gave everything that I had to that university.”
He continued: “Hard fought wins, hard fought losses, right? The work that we put in there, it’s second to none. I’m so thankful and appreciative just to have the support system that I did have there. I mean, lifelong friends that I’ll have for the rest of my life.”
Beck was instrumental in Georgia’s staying in the national championship race over the previous two seasons, leading the program to an SEC Championship against Texas a year ago before sustaining a season-ending injury in that game.
After returning to execute the handoff of what became the game-winning play that day, Beck had surgery on his UCL and missed the College Football Playoff.
With one more year of eligibility to play college football season, he initially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but surprised everyone by withdrawing his name and entering the transfer portal, landing at Miami.
“The ending was tough because it obviously wasn’t a part of my plan,” Beck said.
“Like, I never wanted it to end that way. I didn’t want to go down in the SEC Championship Game, get injured, and then ultimately end up making the decision to go elsewhere.”
He added: “It was never a part of the plan, which, sometimes it’s God’s plan, it’s not your plan. So just going with that and trusting in Him that ultimately this is where I was supposed to be.”
Soon after his transfer to Miami, industry insiders speculated that Beck could earn up to $6 million in NIL endorsements, but his current valuation is thought to be around $4.9 million, second only to Arch Manning, according to On3 Sports’ recent reporting.
Shortly after his transfer, a report emerged that Georgia had made an effort to retain Beck and prevent him leaving the program, and that SEC rival Alabama was interested in him, too.
But the way in which Beck put his name into the portal suggested that neither Georgia nor Alabama likely had a chance to recruit him to their sides.
Notably, it emerged that Beck entered the transfer portal with a “do not contact” designation, according to reporting at the time.
That would indicate that the quarterback already had a destination in mind, and didn’t wish to be contacted by any other programs.
So far, so good, as Beck’s addition has so far maintained Miami’s position atop the ACC and as one of college football’s most productive offenses.
The quarterback is completing more than 73 percent of his pass attempts with 972 yards, throwing 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, with wins over two ranked teams in Notre Dame and USF, and against Florida.
Beck took over as Georgia’s starting quarterback in the 2023 season following the departure of two-time national champion Stetson Bennett.
He threw for 3,941 yards and passed for 24 touchdowns in his debut season as starter, leading to some speculation that he would enter the NFL.
But the quarterback returned for the 2024 season, a decision that resulted in an up and down season for both him and the Bulldogs’ offense.
Beck covered 3,485 yards and established a personal record with 28 touchdown passes, but also suffered through turnovers, tossing 12 interceptions in his final year at Georgia.
