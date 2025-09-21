SI

Week 5 AP Top 25 Poll: Miami, Carson Beck Make Big Leap After Win Over Florida

A look at college football's latest rankings after Week 4.

Mike Kadlick

Carson Beck has the Miami Hurricanes as a top-2 team in the country.
Carson Beck has the Miami Hurricanes as a top-2 team in the country.
Yet another electric slate of college football—highlighted by the Indiana Hoosiers' 63-10 throttling of Illinois and Miami's 26-7 win over rival Florida—is officially in the books.

Aside from the uncompetitive middle America rivalry, the weekend saw Bill Belichick's UNC Tar Heels once again get demolished, Arch Manning flex his muscles over a Sam Houston State linebacker, and Texas Tech handle business against Utah—in Salt Lake City no less.

With the week that was officially over, the AP has released its Top 25 poll. Here are the latest rankings:

Rank

Team

Change From Last Week

1.

Ohio State Buckeyes

None

2.

Miami Hurricanes

+2

3.

Penn State Nittany Lions

-1

4.

LSU Tigers

-1

5.

Georgia Bulldogs

None

6.

Oregon Ducks

None

7.

Oklahoma Sooners

+4

8.

Florida State Seminoles

-1

9.

Texas A&M Aggies

+1

10.

Texas Longhorns

None

11.

Indiana Hoosiers

+8

12.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

+5

13.

Ole Miss Rebels

None

14.

Iowa State Cyclones

-2

15.

Tennessee Volunteers

None

16.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

+2

17.

Alabama Crimson Tide

-3

18.

Vanderbilt Commodores

+2

19.

Michigan Wolverines

+2

20.

Missouri Tigers

+3

21.

USC Trojans

+4

22.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

+2

23.

Illinois Fighting Illini

-14

24.

TCU Horned Frogs

New to Top 25

25.

BYU Cougars

New to Top 25

