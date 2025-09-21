Week 5 AP Top 25 Poll: Miami, Carson Beck Make Big Leap After Win Over Florida
Yet another electric slate of college football—highlighted by the Indiana Hoosiers' 63-10 throttling of Illinois and Miami's 26-7 win over rival Florida—is officially in the books.
Aside from the uncompetitive middle America rivalry, the weekend saw Bill Belichick's UNC Tar Heels once again get demolished, Arch Manning flex his muscles over a Sam Houston State linebacker, and Texas Tech handle business against Utah—in Salt Lake City no less.
With the week that was officially over, the AP has released its Top 25 poll. Here are the latest rankings:
Rank
Team
Change From Last Week
1.
Ohio State Buckeyes
None
2.
Miami Hurricanes
+2
3.
Penn State Nittany Lions
-1
4.
LSU Tigers
-1
5.
Georgia Bulldogs
None
6.
Oregon Ducks
None
7.
Oklahoma Sooners
+4
8.
Florida State Seminoles
-1
9.
Texas A&M Aggies
+1
10.
Texas Longhorns
None
11.
Indiana Hoosiers
+8
12.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
+5
13.
Ole Miss Rebels
None
14.
Iowa State Cyclones
-2
15.
Tennessee Volunteers
None
16.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
+2
17.
Alabama Crimson Tide
-3
18.
Vanderbilt Commodores
+2
19.
Michigan Wolverines
+2
20.
Missouri Tigers
+3
21.
USC Trojans
+4
22.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
+2
23.
Illinois Fighting Illini
-14
24.
TCU Horned Frogs
New to Top 25
25.
BYU Cougars
New to Top 25