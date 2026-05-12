Former 4-Star Quarterback Lands At Division II Program

In college football, no journey is quite the same. Every player, whether they are a star, depth piece, or benchwarmer, is on a different path.

Sometimes, the trek can wind up going a way that no one expected.

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After beginning his career with hopes of success at the P4 level, one former four-star quarterback finds himself battling for a spot at a D2 school.

Former Four-Star QB Transfers To D2 Program

Johnson C. Smith University's Darius Ocean (2) rolls out to pass against Tuskegee during the Red Tails Classic at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Sunday September 1, 2024. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Over the weekend, well-traveled signal-caller Parker McQuarrie announced he was transferring to Johnson C. Smith University, a Division II HBCU in Charlotte, North Carolina. McQuarrie is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2025 campaign and previously redshirting.

Johnson C. Smith went 10-2 last season, winning the CIAA conference championship. The program also qualified for the playoffs for the first time, falling to Frostburg State University in the opening round.

The conclusion of the spring has provided uncertainty for the program. A pair of quarterbacks departed for the transfer portal, leaving a large weight on the shoulders of Central Connecticut transfer Josh Jackson.

With an open door to compete for playing time, McQuarrie is coming in and looking to make an impact.

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The veteran quarterback was a four-star prospect in the 2020 class, tabbed as the No. 279 overall prospect, the No. 21 QB, and the No. 1 recruit in New Hampshire according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Standing at 6-foot-7, 225 pounds, McQuarrie initially signed with UCLA out of high school. However, he failed to see game action during his two seasons with the Bruins, leading McQuarrie to explore other opportunities.

That included a stint at the JUCO level in 2022, where McQuarrie played for Independence Community College. In nine games, he completed 19/47 passes for 121 yards with 0 touchdowns and 1 interception.

McQuarrie went on to spend two seasons as a backup at the University of New Haven.

Considering his lack of production, McQuarrie will have to showcase his talent quickly to have an opportunity to win the starting job.

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