Son Of Former NFL Star Sets Official Visits To 3 College Football Programs

College football has a way of making you feel old, especially as the sons and relatives of former gridiron standouts rise to the occasion in the current era of the sport.

Over the last few years, names such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Shedeur Sanders, and Frank Gore Jr. have established themselves on the national scene.

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Another name that may ring a bell for college football fans is hoping to take a similar path.

Son Of Antonio Cromartie Sr. Plans Trio Of Official Visits

Sep 18, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Antonio Cromartie (31) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Three-star wide receiver Julian Cromartie is an emerging senior out of Texas. Cromartie is the son of former Florida State star and NFL standout, Antonio Cromartie Jr.

The younger Cromartie is seeing his recruitment pick up. He's set a trio of official visits this summer with Kansas, Clemson, and Kentucky contending for his pledge. Cromartie wrapped up his trip to the Jayhawks earlier this month, with Clemson next on the docket.

Cromartie Sr. was a prominent figure at the college level in the early 2000s. A five-star recruit, he spent three seasons at Florida State. The San Diego Chargers selected Cromartie Sr. in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

Over his decade in the pros, Cromartie Sr. had stints with the Chargers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts. He led the league with ten interceptions in 2007. Cromartie Sr. holds the NFL record for longest-scoring play after returning a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown that same season.

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During his junior season at College Park High School, Cromartie caught 42 passes for 824 yards and 13 touchdowns. He added 3 rushes for 27 yards, also making an impact on special teams as a kickoff returner.

Cromartie had two games with 100+ receiving yards, including a season-high 9 receptions for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 58-21 victory against Klein Park High School on September 5.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 984 overall prospect, the No. 123 WR, and the No. 127 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Cromartie's older brother, Antonio Cromartie Jr., is preparing for his redshirt freshman season at Florida State. The Seminoles aren't considered a contender in this recruitment at this stage.

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