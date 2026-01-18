Predicting portal landing spots for the top 5 college football transfers (1/17)

While the transfer portal entry window is (mostly) closed, due to a combination of indecisive prospects and late-entry prospects, the transfer portal is still booming. Here's a rundown of the top five uncommitted prospects (per On3Sports's rankings) and the best guess as to their ultimate portal destinations.

Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss EDGE

Umanmielen immediately became one of the top portal prospects based on his late decision to enter the portal. In two seasons at Nebraska, Umanmielen was most notable for potential (35 tackles and 1.5 sacks total). But last season, Umanmielen turned potential into stardom, with 44 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

The decision to enter the portal was a surprise as Umanmielen had reportedly recently signed a new contract with Ole Miss. It's entirely possible that this could be a Demond Williams-like situation and Umanmielen ends up staying at Ole Miss. Of course, if not, Lane Kiffin and LSU are worth watching, with recent reports suggesting that Kiffin has been angling to spoil his former Rebel recruiting class.

Darian Mensah, Duke QB

A year ago, the Duke QB reportedly signed a two-year $8 million NIL deal. But now, at the final moments before the closing of the portal, Mensah may be on the move again. After a brilliant season at Tulane in 2024 (2,723 yards passing, 22 TDs), Mensah had a big 2025 season with Duke (3,973 yards and 34 TDs).

The poorest-kept secret in the portal is that if Mensah can wiggle out of his Duke deal, Miami is the team to watch. Given the pricetag on Mensah's Duke deal, the Hurricanes must be willing to drop a small fortune, and whether they can figure out the details is a story to watch. Ole Miss has also been mentioned, but it seems to be Miami's show.

Damon Wilson II, Missouri EDGE

Wilson spent two season at Georgia and then saw his stock rise at Missouri in 2025, with 23 tackles and nine sacks. The 6'4", 230-pound pass rush specialist is in the portal again, while he's still battling with Georgia over his previous parting. Recent reports indicated that Wilson is planning to visit Texas Tech and Miami. This recruitment has been fairly quiet, particularly for a player who is one of the top 10 overall portal prospects. Either of those high-spending programs would be a logical fit.

Jordan Seaton, Colorado OT

The 6'5", 300-pound Seaton is one of the top offensive line prospects who has entered the portal. A second-team All-Big 12 pick in his sophomore year with the Buffs in 2025, Seaton made a late decision to hit the portal and has been making visits.

Texas and Oregon were early favorites for Seaton, who has visited Mississippi State, where his former offensive line coach has settled. Miami is also expected to be involved. Texas hasn't made a super-large portal splash, which might mean to Longhorns were waiting for a prospect as significant as Seaton to go all-in.

Trequan Jones, Old Dominion RB

Jones had settled in at Maryland, but now is apparently on the move again. A JUCO prospect, Jones rushed for 792 yards and six scores in his junior season with the Monarchs. Before he picked Maryland, Jones was linked to Michigan State, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Pittsburgh. It's unclear if there's a specific reason behind his move from Maryland, but for a Florida prospect, Miami is an interesting possibility.