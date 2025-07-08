Jack's Take: Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki A Historical Snub From 2025 MLB All-Star Game
Common sense says the MLB RBI leader is an All-Star. History does, too. The 2025 National League All-Star roster does not, however.
Hank Greenberg in 1935 is the only instance of a player leading the league in RBI at the All-Star break but not making the All-Star team, per Grok. Greenberg had 103 RBI at the break, but he was left off by his own manager, Mickey Cochrane, who chose Jimmie Foxx and Lou Gehrig instead. Greenberg even went on to win the 1935 MVP with the Detroit Tigers.
It's very possible that Greenberg will have company in that rare distinction by the 2025 MLB All-Star game. The All-Star teams were announced on Sunday, and surprisingly did not feature Chicago Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki, who leads MLB with 77 RBIs .
Suzuki also ranks fourth among National League hitters and sixth in MLB with 25 home runs. According to Marquee Network, since 1933, only 67 players have recorded 25-plus HR and 75-plus RBI before the All-Star break. Suzuki is one of five to not be named an All-Star, along with Greenberg, Billy Williams (1970), Frank Thomas (2000) and Ryan Howard (2008).
If an injury replacement is required, Suzuki would appear to be a top choice for the NL All-Star team. So it's also possible that these records go out the window by the All-Star game on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta. Nevertheless, Suzuki –– slashing .263/.319/.561 with 25 home runs, 77 RBIs and a 148 OPS+ –– was a major snub.
It hurt Suzuki that one of four NL hitters with more home runs is Kyle Schwarber, who will be the team's starting designated hitter after slashing .251/.383/.541 with 27 home runs, 62 RBIs and a 151 OPS+.
But Suzuki has also appeared in 26 games in the outfield this season and 337 across his four-year MLB career. Some of his numbers are better than Schwarber's, but he has an even bigger gripe against NL All-Star outfield reserves Corbin Carroll, Kyle Stowers, Fernando Tatis Jr. and James Wood.
The main reason Suzuki did not make the All-Star team is MLB's rule that all 30 teams must have an All-Star representative. Stowers is having a good season for Miami, but his 16 home runs, 46 RBI and .280/.352/.514 slash line pale in comparison to Suzuki's first half.
It's a rule that MLB might need to reconsider, if it truly wants the All-Star game to feature the league's best players.
