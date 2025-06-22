Fastball

Joba Chamberlain Issues Strong Statement on Social Media About College World Series

Count the former New York Yankees star among those who were disappointed in how the umpires handled the situation between Coastal Carolina and LSU.

Brady Farkas

New York Yankees relief pitcher Joba Chamberlain (62) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium in 2013.
Count former New York Yankees star Joba Chamberlain among those who were upset at what transpired during the first inning of the College World Series Final on Sunday between Coastal Carolina and LSU.

Trailing 1-0 in the best-of-three series, Coastal Carolina saw its first base coach and manager ejected in the first inning. Several people on social media couldn't believe this was happening in the elimination game of the College World Series, including Chamberlain.

I didn’t see this coming and especially not in this situation. Holy cow and come on put your rabbit ears away in this game!

You can see the sequence below:

Chamberlain, now 39, spent 10 years in the big leagues with the Yankees, Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians. He was a starter at the beginning of his career and a reliever for most of it. He started 43 out of 385 games, and he also finished his career with seven saves. Lifetime, he was 25-21 with a 3.81 ERA.

He finished eighth in the Rookie of the Year voting in 2008 and got a World Series ring with the Yankees in 2009, which is the last time that New York won the Fall Classic.

At the time of this posting, LSU leads the contest 5-1 in the sixth inning. If LSU wins, it will be the program's second national title in the last three years, as they also won in 2023 with Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews on the roster.

Coastal Carolina is looking force a Game 3 on Monday night.

