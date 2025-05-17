Aaron Judge Registers Two More Hits on Friday to Continue Historic Start to Season
The New York Yankees won their second straight game on Friday night, beating the New York Mets 6-2 at Yankee Stadium.
With the win, the Yankees are 26-18. They are in first place in the American League East, while the Mets dropped to 28-17. They are in first place in the National League East.
Cody Bellinger put together a strong game for New York, going 3-for-5 with a double. Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Aaron Judge went 2-for-4, raising his batting average to .414.
The 32-year-old star is well on his way to another All-Star apperance and he's the early favorite to win the American League MVP Award. He's trying to become the first person since 1941 to hit .400 for a season (Ted Williams, .406), and he's joined some rare and special history already, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Highest batting average with 15+ home runs in team’s first 44 games:
1956 Mickey Mantle: .421
2025 Aaron Judge: .414
2001 Manny Ramirez: .414
1932 Jimmie Foxx: .410
2019 Cody Bellinger: .409
1930 Chuck Klein: .405
Juan Soto went 0-for-2 with three walks in his return to Yankee Stadium. He helped lead the Yankees to the World Series last season before signing with the Mets in free agency. His $765 million deal is the biggest in baseball history.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:05 p.m. ET. Griffin Canning (5-1, 2.36 ERA) will pitch for the Mets while Clarke Schmidt goes for the Yankees. He's 1-1 with a 4.73 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
MAC MILLER TIME: Mac Miller was a popular rapper from Pittsburgh who died at the age of 26 in 2018. This July, the Pirates will honor his life with a commemorative bobblehead. CLICK HERE:
A JUDGIAN BLAST: Aaron Judge continues to make history at the plate, now doing something not seen since 1956. CLICK HERE:
SNAPPING OUT OF IT: Patrick Corbin is 3-2 for the Texas Rangers this season as he looks to break a historic streak on the mound. CLICK HERE: