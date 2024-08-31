D-Backs' Corbin Carroll Makes History By Going Deep Off Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw, who had been on a bit of a tear since coming off the injured list in July, suffered both a second consecutive lackluster start and an injury on Friday night.
And this time, the Los Angeles Dodgers veteran did something he had never done before in his 17-year MLB career.
Kershaw gave up an RBI single and sacrifice double play in the first inning, allowing the Arizona Diamondbacks to wipe out the Dodgers' 2-0 lead. Los Angeles went up 5-2 in the top of the second, giving Kershaw more breathing room to work with, but he still struggled in the bottom of the frame.
Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll took an 87 mile-per-hour fastball low and outside for strike one, then pounced on a 67 mile-per-hour curveball that Kershaw left hanging over the middle. Carroll crushed it 427 feet to right for a solo home run, once again cutting into the Dodgers' advantage.
Prior to last season, Kershaw had only given up two home runs off of his curveball to left-handed hitters in his entire career: Matt Adams on Oct. 17, 2014, and Charlie Blackmon on June 29, 2019. Carroll initially joined that exclusive list on Aug. 29, 2023, and by doing so again on Friday, PHNX Sports' Jesse Friedman noted that he became the first left-handed hitter ever to hit multiple home runs off Kershaw's famed curveball.
Kershaw was removed from Friday night's contest with a toe injury shortly after Carroll crossed home plate. After posting a 1.10 ERA and 0.918 WHIP across his first three starts of August, the 36-year-old has now given up eight earned runs, 12 hits and three walks in 6.0 innings over his last two outings.
Still, the Dodgers went on to win 10-9, building up enough of a cushion to withstand the Diamondbacks' four-run ninth inning.
Left-handed hitters own a combined .196 batting average against Kershaw since he broke into the big leagues in 2008, compared to the .214 batting average that right-handed hitters have against him. Lefties have hit .258 against the 10-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young this season, though, while righties have hit .318.
Kershaw's stock may have dropped over the past week, but Carroll's has risen dramatically. He has four home runs in his last four games, including a historic game-winning grand slam on Wednesday.
Carroll is batting .300 with nine home runs, 20 RBI and an 1.112 OPS since Aug. 10. In his 113 appearances leading up to his hot streak, Carroll had been batting .215 with nine home runs, 41 RBI and a .673 OPS.
The reigning NL Rookie of the Year ranks third on Arizona's active roster with a 2.2 WAR this season.
The Dodgers and Diamondbacks are set to continue their divisional series at 8:10 p.m. ET on Saturday. Gavin Stone will take the mound for Los Angeles, pitting him against Arizona's veteran ace, Merrill Kelly.
