Atlanta Braves Designate Alex Verdugo For Assignment Upon Jurickson Profar's Return
The Atlanta Braves have designated outfielder Alex Verdugo for assignment, the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday afternoon.
Atlanta needed to make a roster move to free up a spot for outfielder Jurickson Profar, who has finished serving his 80-game suspension for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy. Profar appeared in just four games with the Braves before getting suspended, fresh off signing a three-year, $42 million contract in January.
As for Verdugo, he inked a minor league deal with the Braves in March. The 29-year-old got called up shortly after Profar's suspension and proceeded to hit .239 with zero home runs, 10 doubles, 12 RBIs, one stolen base, a .585 OPS and a -0.2 WAR in 56 games.
Verudgo has served as Atlanta's near-everyday left fielder for nearly three months.
Verdugo hit .233 with a .647 OPS and 0.3 WAR in 149 games with the New York Yankees in 2024, appearing in every game through their postseason run to the World Series. Before that, he was a .283 hitter with a .770 OPS with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox between 2019 and 2023, averaging 15 home runs, 39 doubles, 68 RBIs, five stolen bases and a 3.0 WAR per 162 games.
Unless he gets claimed off waivers, gets traded or accepts an assignment to the minors, Verdugo will hit free agency in the next week.
