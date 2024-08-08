Braves All-Star Continues to Tap into Old Form By Passing Hall of Famer on Historic List

Most career double digit strikeout performances by a left handed pitcher - MLB history:

212- Randy Johnson

97- Sandy Koufax

85- @Braves Chris Sale (Via fanning 10 earlier on tonight vs MIL)

84- Steve Carlton

74- Sam McDowell

68- Clayton Kershaw

60- Rube Waddell

54- Mickey Lolich pic.twitter.com/bYoCWibkI2