Atlanta Braves Already Facing Historic Hole to Start 2025 Season with 0-7 Record
The nightmare start to the 2025 season continued for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, as the team was beaten by the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
The 6-5 loss was punctuated by a Shohei Ohtani walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Now on the opposite ends of the aisle, the Dodgers an MLB-best 8-0 while the Braves are an MLB-worst 0-7.
Heading into the year, the Braves were seen as a World Series contender, but a lengthy West Coast swing has not been kind to them. Furthermore, they've seen Jurickson Profar get suspended for PEDs and seen Reynaldo Lopez go on the injured list. They are still without Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr., who are rehabbing from injuries.
At this point, it would take a historic effort to even get the Braves into the playoffs, per Kevin Keneely on social media:
the Braves officially start the season 0-7 after being swept by the Dodgers and Padres. No team in MLB history has ever made the playoffs after starting the season 0-7. It has been 42 years since any such team has even finished with a winning record.
Braves need to make changes
We'll save the "Braves need to make changes" for Keneely's opinion, but the Braves certainly do need to turn it around, and quick.
Atlanta is off on Thursday, but will finally return home on Friday for its home opener. They'll take on the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, with first pitch slated for 7:15 p.m. ET.
