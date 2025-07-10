Fastball

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Blasts 2 Home Runs, Moves Up All-Time Leaderboard

Ronald Acuña Jr. went yard twice against the Athletics on Wednesday, marking the 14th time that he has given the Atlanta Braves multiple home runs out of the leadoff spot in his career.

West Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a home run against the Athletics in the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park.
West Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a home run against the Athletics in the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Home Run Derby may not be for another few days, but don't tell that to Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

The 27-year-old superstar opened up Wednesday's showdown with the Athletics by crushing a leadoff home run to left. He didn't stop there, either, going yard again in the top of the fourth.

Acuña finished the contest 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and two RBIs, all while the Braves went on to win 9-1.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Acuña is now tied for the fifth-most multi-home run games out of the leadoff spot, doing so 14 times in his career. Francisco Lindor and Brady Anderson also had 14 career multi-homer games as leadoff men.

Mookie Betts owns the all-time record with 26, while George Springer has 22, Kyle Schwarber has 21 and Alfonso Soriano had 19.

Acuña will take center stage at his home ballpark next week, starting with the Home Run Derby on Monday. The former MVP award winner will then make his fifth All-Star appearance on Tuesday, starting in the outfield for the National League at Truist Park.

