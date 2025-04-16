Atlanta Braves’ Spencer Strider Reaches 500 Career Strikeouts in Record Time
The Atlanta Braves got their ace back Wednesday, and he immediately resumed etching his name in the history books.
Spencer Strider took the mound in an MLB game for the first time in 376 days, just over a year removed from the internal brace procedure he underwent to repair the torn UCL in his throwing elbow. The 26-year-old right-hander struck out the first two Toronto Blue Jays batters he faced, dealing 97 mile-per-hour fastballs right out of the gates.
To open up the bottom of the fifth, Strider recorded his fifth strikeout of the afternoon. That made it 500 for his career, and is took him just 334.0 innings to get there.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that is the fewest innings it has taken any pitcher who was primarily a starter to reach 500 strikeouts.
The previous record-holder was Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta, who achieved the feat in 372.0 innings. Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Dylan Cease and José Fernández are the only other players who did so in 400.0 or fewer innings.
Strider gave up a leadoff home run to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the sixth, ultimately getting pulled before he could record another out. He allowed five hits, a walk and two earned runs by the time his day was done, all without any run support from Atlanta's lineup.
Between spring training and his rehab starts in Triple-A, Strider had posted a 2.04 ERA, 0.736 WHIP and 18.8 strikeouts per nine innings in the leadup to his regular season debut. He was 32-10 with a 3.37 ERA, 1.054 WHIP, 13.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a 6.8 WAR in his MLB career prior to his injury.
Strider showed he still has that stuff one year post-op, but the Braves lost 3-1 and dropped their three-game series with the Blue Jays on Wednesday nonetheless.
