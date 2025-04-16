Atlanta Braves Ace Spencer Strider Activated From Injured List For Season Debut
The Atlanta Braves have returned right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider from his minor league rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list, the team announced Wednesday.
Strider hasn't seen MLB action since April 5, 2024. He underwent internal brace surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow on April 12, knocking him out for the rest of the season.
The 26-year-old All-Star tossed 4.0 innings in Grapefruit League play, but still needed extra buildup before returning to the big leagues. He posted a 1.32 ERA and 0.732 WHIP across three starts with Triple-A Gwinnett, checking every box in his recovery process.
Strider is now slated to make his season debut Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
To carve out a spot for Strider on their active roster, the Braves optioned right-handed pitcher Zach Thompson to Triple-A Gwinnett. Thompson had thrown 3.2 scoreless, hitless innings of relief across two MLB appearances over the past week.
Strider was quickly becoming one of the best pitchers in baseball prior to his injury. Between his MLB debut in 2021 and the end of the 2023 regular season, Strider went 32-10 with a 3.37 ERA, 1.054 WHIP, 13.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a 6.8 WAR.
After finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2022, Strider placed fourth in the NL Cy Young race in 2023. He led all of MLB with 20 wins and 281 strikeouts that season.
The Braves have Strider on the books for $68 million over the next four seasons, not including their $22 million club option on him for 2029. He certainly seemed like a bargain before he hurt his elbow, and now it's time for Strider to prove that is still the case.
First pitch between the Braves and Blue Jays on Wednesday is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET. Strider will be facing off against Chris Bassitt, who is 1-0 with a 0.98 ERA, 1.091 WHIP, 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.1 WAR through three starts this season.
Related MLB Stories
- SODERSTROM MAKES HISTORY: Tyler Soderstrom went yard twice against the White Sox on Tuesday, marking the third multi-home run game of the Athletics first baseman's season thus far. CLICK HERE
- BREGMAN STUFFS STAT SHEET: Alex Bregman went 5-for-5 with two home runs against the Rays on Tuesday, putting the Red Sox third baseman in the company of Andrew Benintendi, Dustin Pedroia and Jackie Bradley Jr. CLICK HERE
- MEGILL VS. OBER: 6-foot-7 Tylor Megill and 6-foot-9 Bailey Ober went head-to-head in the Mets' game against the Twins on Tuesday, setting up MLB's tallest pitching matchup since 2018. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.