Bo Bichette and Kevin Gausman Both Move Up Historic Lists in Toronto Blue Jays' Latest Win

700+ career strikeouts with the @BlueJays franchise (1977-):

1658- Dave Stieb

1495- Roy Halladay

1237- Jim Clancy

1030- Juan Guzman

1028- Pat Hentgen

944- Jimmy Key

784- David Wells

744- Kelvim Escobar

706- Kevin Gausman (Via 9 earlier today in his team's 3-2 win vs the Angels) pic.twitter.com/mKGfsetbLD