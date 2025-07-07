Bo Bichette and Kevin Gausman Both Move Up Historic Lists in Toronto Blue Jays' Latest Win
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Sunday afternoon, continuing their impressive run to the top of the American League East. At 52-38, the Jays lead the division by three games over the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees.
Bo Bichette went 1-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored, and Kevin Gausman struck out nine over 5.2 innings in a no-decision.
Both players moved up some unique history with their efforts, according to @StatsCentre. First, on Bichette:
Most home runs as a shortstop in the AL - First 7 career MLB seasons:
189- Alex Rodriguez
156- Miguel Tejada
152- Cal Ripken Jr.
145- Nomar Garciaparra
132- Carlos Correa
132- Francisco Lindor
127- Rico Petrocelli
102- #BlueJays Bo Bichette
102- Xander Bogaerts
102- Marcus Semien
And on Gausman:
700+ career strikeouts with the #BlueJays franchise (1977-):
1658- Dave Stieb
1495- Roy Halladay
1237- Jim Clancy
1030- Juan Guzman
1028- Pat Hentgen
944- Jimmy Key
784- David Wells
744- Kelvim Escobar
706- Kevin Gausman (Via 9 earlier today in his team's 3-2 win vs the Angels)
Bichette is hitting .270 this season with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs, a major bounce back from last year's .225 effort with four home runs. A free agent at the end of the season, the 27-year-old is setting himself up for a nice pay day in the offseason. Given that the Blue Jays have already given Vladimir Guerreor Jr. a $500 million contract, it's unclear if they can afford to pay Bichette as well.
Gausman is 6-6 with a 4.13 ERA this season. He's struck out 102 batters in 104.2 innings.
The Blue Jays will be back in action on Monday night when they visit the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Jose Berrios (TOR) pitches against Sean Burke (CWS).
