Boston Red Sox All-Star on the Verge of Joining Hall of Famers on Insane List in History
The Boston Red Sox snapped a five-game losing streak on Friday night by beating the Chicago White Sox, 3-1, at Fenway Park. With the win, Boston is back over .500 at 71-70. They are 5.0 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the battle for the third and final wild card spot. They have 21 games left to play.
In the win, the Sox got excellent pitching from Nick Pivetta, who went 6.0 innings. He allowed one run and struck out six. The pending free agent didn't factor into the decision and is 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA this year. Ceddanne Rafaela had the big blast offensively, hitting a go-ahead homer and that broke a 1-1 tie.
Also interesting to note that though Jarren Duran didn't get a hit in this one, he is on track to join some incredible company in baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Jarren Duran leads MLB in triples and is tied for the lead in doubles
players to lead MLB in 2B & 3B for a season (incl ties for lead):
1968 Lou Brock
1948 Stan Musial
1943 Stan Musial
1919 Bobby Veach
1917 Ty Cobb
1900 Honus Wagner
1876 Ross Barnes
It's been an incredible year for Duran, who has 44 double and 13 triples to go along with 21 homers. He's hitting .292 this season with a .872 OPS. Durran won the All-Star Game MVP earlier this summer and is likely to finish in the top-five of the American League MVP voting this season.
Brock, Musial, Wagner and Cobb are all Hall of Famers on that list, meaning that Duran is on pace to join one of the most prestigious lists in the sport.
The Red Sox will play the White Sox again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET.
