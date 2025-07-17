Fastball

Miami Marlins Third Baseman Connor Norby Undergoes Surgery, Out 6-to-8 Weeks

Connor Norby, who has struggled at the plate and in the field this season, suffered a hand injury and could be absent from the Miami Marlins' lineup for nearly two months.

Sam Connon

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Marlins third baseman Connor Norby (1) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Miami Marlins third baseman Connor Norby underwent surgery to repair a broken left hamate bone on Wednesday, SportsGrid's Craig Mish was first to report Thursday.

Norby is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks with the hand injury, meaning he will likely be out until late August at the earliest. He was initially left out of the Marlins' lineup last Saturday due to hand soreness before getting placed on the 10-day injured list with left wrist inflammation on Sunday.

The 25-year-old infielder posted a message to social media, though, assuring that he would work hard to beat whatever timelines are laid out in front of him.

Through 72 games this season, Norby is batting .241 with six home runs, 11 doubles, 26 RBIs, 33 runs, a .653 OPS and a 0.1 WAR. He has also committed six errors in the hot corner, posting -7 defensive runs saved.

The Marlins acquired Norby at last summer's trade deadline, bringing him in alongside All-Star outfielder Kyle Stowers when they shipped starting pitcher Trevor Rogers to the Baltimore Orioles. At the time of the deal, Norby was ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the Orioles' farm system.

Norby proceeded to hit .329 with a 1.043 OPS in his first 18 games in a Marlins uniform. He finished his rookie season batting .236 with nine home runs, nine doubles, 20 RBIs, 32 runs, a .732 OPS and a 0.2 WAR in 45 games.

With Norby out, rookie Graham Pauley is slated to hold things down at third base. He also joined the Marlins at the 2024 deadline, coming back as part of the package the San Diego Padres gave up for relievers Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing.

Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a staff writer covering baseball for “Fastball on SI.’’ He previously covered UCLA Athletics for On SI’s All Bruins site, and is a UCLA graduate, with his work there as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for On SI’s New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk. Sam lives in Boston.

