Boston Red Sox Pitcher Brayan Bello Suffers Historic Beatdown Not Seen in 40 Years
Ever since he came off the injured list and made his season debut on April 22, Brayan Bello had been playing winning – albeit slightly inefficient – baseball.
The 26-year-old right-hander owned a 2.33 ERA and 0.9 WAR through his first five starts of 2025, in spite of his less impressive 1.407 WHIP, 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings and 5.54 FIP. The Boston Red Sox had notched wins in four of his five appearances, with their only loss coming by one run.
Bello's luck ran out against the Atlanta Braves, who punished him each and every time he made a mistake Sunday afternoon.
The Braves tagged Bello for two runs in the first inning, then another in the third and another in the fourth. With the game tied entering the fifth, Bello gave up three more runs and couldn't even make it through the inning.
Bello allowed 10 hits, five walks and seven runs with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings before he got the hook. He was handed his first loss of the season as Boston ultimately fell 10-4.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Bello is the first Red Sox starting pitcher to allow at least 10 hits and five walks in fewer than 5.0 innings since Oil Can Boyd met the same fate on June 23, 1986.
Bello has yet to prove himself as a high-end starter since the Red Sox gave him a $55 million contract extension in 2024. For his career, the former top prospect is 30-28 with a 4.39 ERA and 1.436 WHIP.
For as often as Bello has shown promise, he has had a solid number of lackluster performances as well, with Sunday marking the latest.
At 23-25, Boston is still sitting in second in the AL East. An upcoming series with the New York Mets will only challenge them further, though, with Hunter Dobbins, Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet projected to make starts in those games.
