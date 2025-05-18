Miami Marlins Veteran Cal Quantrill Tosses MLB's 1st Immaculate Inning of 2025
Cal Quantrill, for all his struggles this season, was turning in a solid outing Sunday afternoon.
And then he took things to the next level.
The 30-year-old right-hander held the Tampa Bay Rays off the board in the first two innings, then gave up a single run in the third. The Miami Marlins trailed 1-0 entering the fourth, even though Qunatrill had only allowed two hits.
Quantrill needed just three pitches to strike out Jonathan Aranda to lead off the fourth, then he did the same to Christopher Morel. Kameron Misner met the same fate, going down swinging on three pitches.
With nine pitches and three strikeouts in the frame, Quantrill had recorded an immaculate inning for the first time in his career.
It marked the first immaculate inning across MLB this season, the 116th in league history and the second in Marlins franchise history. Jesús Sánchez was the first and only Marlin to achieve the feat prior to Sunday, doing so on Sept. 13, 1998.
Quantrill wound up allowing two hits, two walks and one run in 5.0 innings of work, notching six strikeouts in total. He got credit for the win after Miami scored three in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Entering Sunday, Quantrill boasted a 7.00 ERA on the season. He cut that figure down to 6.37, all while bringing his ERA in May to 3.14.
The Marlins signed Quantrill to a one-year, $3.5 million contract in February. He previously spent one season with the Colorado Rockies, four with the Cleveland Guardians and two with the San Diego Padres.
Miami may be sitting in last in the NL East, but the club's 18-27 record is an improvement on their 13-32 mark to open the 2024 campaign. The Marlins are 5-4 when Quantrill starts, so his arrival has seemingly had a positive impact beyond his immaculate inning Sunday.
Related MLB Stories
- ABEL MAKES HISTORY IN DEBUT: Mick Abel tossed 6.0 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and zero walks against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, earning a spot in the Philadelphia Phillies and MLB history books. CLICK HERE
- DEVERS CLINCHES WIN: Rafael Devers stayed hot against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, powering the Boston Red Sox to a wild win with the first walk-off home run of his accomplished career. CLICK HERE
- TWINS WIN STREAK CONTINUES: While most MLB teams that have won 13 consecutive games did not win a World Series that season, the 1991 Minnesota Twins are the only exception in the divisional era. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.