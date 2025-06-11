Most wins by a @BlueJays team in a 14-game span of a season (since 1994):

13- Jul 30-Aug 13, 2015

12- May 28-present (Via prevailing 5-3 today vs STL)

12- Aug 29-Sep 13, 1998

12- Aug 30-Sep 13, 2008

12- Jun 11-26, 2013

12- May 23-Jun 6, 2014

12- Jun 5-19, 2015

12- Sep 13-15, 2021