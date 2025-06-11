Toronto Blue Jays Complete Sweep Over St. Louis Cardinals, Extend Historic Hot Streak
The Toronto Blue Jays, looking to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals, immediately found themselves in a 2-0 hole Wednesday afternoon.
Not wanting their hot streak to end, it didn't take long for Toronto to bounce back.
The Blue Jays scored twice in the third, then two more times in the fourth. After Toronto added another run in the fifth on an Ernie Clement solo shot, neither team scored for the rest of the contest.
With a sweep-clinching 5-2 victory in their back pocket, the Blue Jays improved to 12-2 over their last 14 games.
According to TSN's StatsCentre, that is tied for Toronto's second-best 14-game stretch since 1994. They went 13-1 between July 30 and Aug. 13 in 2015, but have otherwise maxed out at 12-2 seven separate times in the last 31 seasons.
The Blue Jays are now just 3.5 games behind the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East, sitting at 38-30 on the year.
Toronto's road trip will continue after a day off Thursday. The Blue Jays will take on the Philadelphia Phillies, who they already beat two out of three times earlier in June.
