Boston Red Sox Rookie Richard Fitts Continues Historically Hot Start to Career
After missing nearly seven weeks with a right pectoral strain, Richard Fitts picked up right where he left off.
The 25-year-old right-hander tossed 3.0 scoreless innings for the Boston Red Sox, allowing two hits, one walk and one hit batsman in Tuesday's showdown with the Milwaukee Brewers. In the wake of his shortened outing, Fitts lowered his ERA to 2.70 this season and 2.21 since he made his MLB debut in 2024.
According to Boston's former director of media relations Justin Long, Fitts now boasts the third-lowest ERA by any Red Sox pitcher in the Live Ball Era through their first eight career MLB appearances, minimum 40.0 innings. Dave Ferriss still owns the record with his 0.56 ERA to open the 1945 season, while Mike Nagy had a 1.99 ERA through eight outings in 1969.
Fitts bested Rob Woodward, Jon Lester and Jim Lonborg, who previously rounded out the top five.
The Red Sox had a chance to win 1-0 Tuesday night, but Aroldis Chapman blew the save and let the Brewers force extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th, Liam Hendriks gave up a walkoff grand slam to Christian Yelich.
As a result, Fitts remains 0-2 on the season and 0-3 in his career, despite his solid individual stats. On top of his 2.21 ERA, the young righty who initially got his start in the New York Yankees' farm system also boasts a 1.180 WHIP.
The Red Sox, now 27-30 after their fourth consecutive loss, will try to avoid getting swept by the Brewers on Wednesday. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.
Brayan Bello will take the mound for Boston, while Freddy Peralta will be taking the bump for Milwauke.
