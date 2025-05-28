Indy 500 Winner Álex Palou Throws Out 1st Pitch Before New York Mets Game
Two days after he ascended to the peak of American racing, Álex Palou got a taste of America's pastime.
Palou, a 28-year-old from Spain, led Chip Ganassi Racing to victory at the Indy 500 on Sunday. His first win at the event marked a major benchmark for his career, on top of leading to the signature milk shower.
The next stop of Palou's victory tour was in Queens, where he stopped by Citi Field. Prior to the New York Mets' showdown with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, Palou threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Tyrone Taylor.
Palou's toss one-hopped the plate, but it was still close enough to the strike zone considering he set up on the rubber.
Once the game itself got underway, the White Sox jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the first, though, the Mets answered with a four-spot and went up 5-2 in the third.
Related MLB Stories
- OHTANI SLUGGING ALONG: Shohei Ohtani went yard in the fourth inning of Tuesday's showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians, blasting his 13th home run of the month to move up the franchise leaderboards. CLICK HERE
- TAYLOR JOINS ANGELS: Chris Taylor, who was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers after 10 seasons on May 18, signed with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday and started in center field that very same night. CLICK HERE
- ARCIA TO COL: Orlando Arcia is set to join the worst team in MLB, as he is reportedly signing on with the Colorado Rockies after getting let go by the Atlanta Braves this past weekend. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.