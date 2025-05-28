Fastball

Indy 500 Winner Álex Palou Throws Out 1st Pitch Before New York Mets Game

Álex Palou, the 28-year-old Spaniard who won the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, took center stage before the New York Mets' showdown with the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Sam Connon

New York City, New York, USA; Spanish motorsports racing driver and 2025 Indy 500 winner Alex Palou throws out the first pitch before the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field.
New York City, New York, USA; Spanish motorsports racing driver and 2025 Indy 500 winner Alex Palou throws out the first pitch before the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Two days after he ascended to the peak of American racing, Álex Palou got a taste of America's pastime.

Palou, a 28-year-old from Spain, led Chip Ganassi Racing to victory at the Indy 500 on Sunday. His first win at the event marked a major benchmark for his career, on top of leading to the signature milk shower.

The next stop of Palou's victory tour was in Queens, where he stopped by Citi Field. Prior to the New York Mets' showdown with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, Palou threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Tyrone Taylor.

Palou's toss one-hopped the plate, but it was still close enough to the strike zone considering he set up on the rubber.

Once the game itself got underway, the White Sox jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the first, though, the Mets answered with a four-spot and went up 5-2 in the third.

Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

