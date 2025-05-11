Rafael Devers has 5 HR and a 1.277 OPS in his last 15 games (25-for-59, 10 BB, 1 HBP).



He is the only Major Leaguer to hit 5+ HR and reach base more than 35 times over any 15-game span this season.



He is the first Red Sox player to do that since J.D. Martinez in 2019.