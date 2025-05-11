Boston Red Sox Star Rafael Devers Makes Franchise History With League-Best Hot Streak
Amid all the debates about his fit at first base and his relationship with the Boston Red Sox's front office, Rafael Devers has continued to mash.
The 28-year-old designated hitter blasted a 440-foot home run against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, putting his team on top with the two-run shot. Boston went on to win the rubber match 3-1, while Devers finished 2-for-3 with a walk.
Over his last 15 games, Devers is batting .424 with a 1.277 OPS. He has racked up five home runs, five doubles, 15 singles, 10 walks and one hit-by-pitch dating back to April 26.
According to J.P. Long, Devers is the first Red Sox player to hit five-plus home runs and reach base more than 35 times over a 15-game span since J.D. Martinez did so in 2019. He is the only player to achieve the feat across all of MLB so far in 2025.
Devers is now batting .280 with an .888 OPS on the season, leading all MLB players with 42 games played. Since starting the season 0-for-19 with 15 strikeouts, Devers boasts a .319 batting average and .987 OPS.
It remains to be seen if Devers will remain at designated hitter, or if he will make the shift to first base in Triston Casas' absence. Regardless, the slugger has been living up to his $313.5 million contract over the past month.
The Red Sox are set to continue their AL Central road trip Monday, opening up a series at the Detroit Tigers.
