New York Mets Slugger Pete Alonso Heralded as Potential Triple Crown Winner
Pete Alonso has done more than anchor the New York Mets' lineup throughout their hot start to the season – he could also make history before the year is done.
As part of a series of bold predictions on MLB.com, Yahoo Sports' Jordan Shusterman wrote that Alonso could win the National League Triple Crown in 2025. The NL hasn't seen a Triple Crown winner since Joe Medwick achieved the feat with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1937, even though Miguel Cabrera did so as recently as 2012 on the AL side.
Alonso is currently tied for the sixth-most home runs in the NL with nine. He is tied atop the RBI leaderboard with 34, though, on top of ranking second with a .328 batting average.
The 30-year-old first baseman is well on his way toward a fourth consecutive All-Star appearance with a 2.2 WAR and 1.085 OPS through 38 games. He also has career-low whiff and strikeouts rates to go along with his career-high walk rate, which has led to his NL-best .450 on-base percentage.
Should he keep up the pace, Alonso would be well-positioned to re-enter free agency next winter. He returned to Queens on a one-year, $30 million contract this past offseason, although he still has a $24 million player option to fall back on in 2026 if necessary.
Alonso and the Mets are set to open up a series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Alonso is batting third, right behind fellow superstar teammates Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto.
