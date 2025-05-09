Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar Resumes Baseball Activities Amid Hip Injury
Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar has resumed baseball activities, MLB.com reported Thursday.
Tovar has been on the injured list with a left hip contusion since April 16. He had been sidelined entirely prior to taking batting and fielding practice Wednesday, then he ran the bases on Thursday.
Before he went down, Tovar was batting .212 with zero home runs, four doubles, four RBIs, a .560 OPS and a 0.0 WAR through 16 games. That marked a steep dropoff from his showing in 2024, when the 23-year-old hit .269 with 26 home runs, 45 doubles, 78 RBIs, a .763 OPS and a 3.8 WAR in 157 games.
The Gold Glove winner is in the second season of a seven-year, $63.5 million contract, cementing him as a keystone member of the Rockies' lineup moving forward.
Second-year second baseman Aaron Schunk initially took over at shortstop in Tovar’s absence, with help from utility man Kyle Farmer, but he hit the injured list himself with a left groin strain shortly after. Schunk also resumed baseball activities alongside Tovar this week.
The Rockies reunited with Alan Trejo when Tovar and Schunk were sidelined, acquiring him in a trade with the Texas Rangers. He has been splitting time at shortstop alongside Farmer, batting .214 with a .519 OPS and -0.1 WAR.
There isn't a firm return date in place for Tovar, but he does seem to be tracking for a rehab assignment sooner rather than later. From there, he would rejoin a floundering Rockies team that boasts the worst record in baseball at 6-31.
