St. Louis Cardinals' Erick Fedde Tosses Complete Game Shutout Against Former Team
Erick Fedde spent nearly a decade in the Washington Nationals' organization, dating all the way back to the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft.
Now with the St. Louis Cardinals, Fedde proved once again Friday night that he is at his best against his former team.
Fedde gave up a double to the first batter he faced, then retired eight in a row. The Nationals tacked on lone singles in the third, fifth, sixth, seventh and ninth innings, but none of them led to runs.
By the end of the night, Fedde had gone the distance, stringing together a complete game shutout. He gave up six hits and zero walks, racking up eight strikeouts as the Cardinals ran away with a 10-0 win.
As noted by Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Fedde became the first pitcher to throw a shutout with zero walks against his former team since Nathan Eovaldi did so against the New York Yankees on April 29, 2023.
Fedde is now 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 0.563 WHIP in two career starts against the Nationals. He certainly wasn't pitching at that level during his last two seasons in Washington, going 13-22 with a 5.64 ERA, 1.533 WHIP and a -1.7 WAR between 2021 and 2022.
After his time with the Nationals came to a close, Fedde took a year off of MLB to play in Korea. He returned to the big leagues in 2023, suiting up for the Chicago White Sox before he got traded to the Cardinals at the deadline.
