Boston Red Sox Star Joins Historic Company With Home Run Against Former Team
Even though the stadium has changed names since Alex Bregman's last appearance at Daikin Park, the slugging third baseman is no less familiar with the environment.
Bregman, now a member of the Boston Red Sox after nine seasons with the Houston Astros, returned to his old stomping grounds for the first time on Monday. After getting welcomed back by a tribute video and a standing ovation from the home crowd, though, Bregman made it clear he wasn't going to take it easy on the Astros.
With no outs and one man on in the top of the first inning, Bregman took Cristian Javier yard for a two-run home run to left.
According to OptaSTATS, Bregman is the first player to homer in their first career road plate appearance against a team they previous won multiple World Series with since Hall of Fame outfielder Duke Snider did so with the New York Mets against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 22, 1963.
Like Snider, Bregman was named an All-Star in his first season after departing his longtime home. But where Snider was a 36-year-old on his last legs, one year away from retirement, Bregman is 31 and still viewed as one of the best third basemen in baseball.
The Astros reportedly tried to bring Bregman back when he reached free agency last offseason, but he opted to ink a prove-it deal with the Red Sox instead of accepting a hometown discount. Bregman has opt-outs after each of the next two seasons, so he could very well hit the open market again soon.
Bregman is currently batting .301 with 15 home runs, 22 doubles, 45 runs, 48 RBIs and a .923 OPS through 75 games. Entering Monday, he boasted a 3.4 WAR on the season.
When the Astros visited Fenway Park earlier this month, Bregman went 2-for-4 in the series opener, then 0-for-7 with a walk the rest of the way out.
Between 2016 and 2024, Bregman hit .272 with an .848 OPS, racking up 1,132 hits, 191 home runs, 265 doubles, 663 RBIs and a 39.6 WAR along the way. He made two All-Star appearances and won both a Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove, on top of his two World Series rings in 2017 and 2022.
